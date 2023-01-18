Mohit Boostyboob makes his dream come true with this podcast

New Delhi (India), January 16: Mohit Boostyboob recently released a podcast song, “Marsutta Mohit Boostyboob”, which is available on platforms like RedCircle and Google Podcast. People appreciated it very much.

The orignal name of Mohit Boostyboob is Mohit Mehra. He is an Indian Social Media Influencer, Musician, and Fitness Model. Mehra was born on 31 December 2004 in Sri Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan, in a lower-middle-class family.

Mohit Boostyboob released his single “Marsutta Boostyboob” on 1 December 2022, which is available on all music platforms.

There were many difficult situations in his life, but even after this, he maintained his interest in writing and singing. In this way, he used to sing songs and sometimes make podcasts, and with all this, he also wrote a book called “Stroy of Name” which will be published soon. Will come in the market.

Mohit Mehra has maintained his health in spite of so much workload; for that, he has joined the gym in the evening and in this way, at the age of 18, he has deep knowledge of life.

Mohit says that in a few years, he has to make his own studio for singing and open a gym for fitness, and all this is not only for himself but also for those who are poor and have very less budget; this will help them.

