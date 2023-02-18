Model and actor Preet Bal grabs new commercials and movies |

New Delhi: Though almost all industries around the world offer enormous saturation and competition to individuals and budding professionals, the media, modelling and entertainment industries always overflow with tons of talented beings and make it quite challenging for people to make their mark in the same. This is something people who have chosen to be a part of these fields know already and still make sure to give it their all to make it huge as true-blue professionals and passionate artists. Youngsters especially dream of attaining immense love and fame from audiences and reaching the top of the realm very early in their careers. However, only a few determined and rare gems go ahead in achieving that.

Recently, we noticed how Preet Bal did exactly that as a model and artist and stunned people as a Sikh artist capable of essaying any role given to him. Reports now suggest that the model and actor has now grabbed many new commercials and even movies, for which he is truly excited as he can’t wait for his fans and audiences to see him essaying new roles on screen.

Actors and models like Preet Bal showcase their A-game in every project they choose to take into their hands, and that’s what goes ahead in defining them and their success as self-driven and self-determined artists. He is glad of the work he has done so far but still thinks he has a long way to go as there are many different characters he wishes to play and offer audiences something unique that can get etched into their memories for a longer time.

Gaining great roles even as a Sikh artist with a turban wasn’t a walk in the park for him, as many suggested he cut off his hair and get conventional hero roles in movies and TV shows, but he stayed steadfast in his decision not to get entangled in the rat race and honed his skills to excel so much as an artist that he could never run out of meaty roles.

All his fans and followers are looking forward to seeing Preet Bal (@preetbalofficial) in more commercials and movies in the coming times.



This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.

