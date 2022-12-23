MobiFin’s Priyanka Brahmbhatt honoured with FinTech Leader of the Year Award

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 23: She has conferred the Award in the presence of the who’s who of the Indian corporate world.

Adding another feather to her cap, Priyanka Brahmbhatt, Executive Director and Group Strategist of digital payments ecosystem provider MobiFin, powered by Panamax, has won the FinTech Leader of the Year Award at the prestigious National Awards for Excellence.

The National Awards for Excellence honour men, women, and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the industry. The National Awards for Excellence is an invitation-only event, and a distinguished jury of top business leaders finalises the winners.

Ms Brahmbhatt was conferred the FinTech Leader of the Year Award at a glittering ceremony in the presence of the who’s who of the Indian corporate world at Taj Lands End in Mumbai recently.

“It is an honour to receive the FinTech Leader of the Year Award at the National Awards for Excellence 2022, and I am truly overwhelmed. MobiFin has pioneered product excellence, customer-centric products, digital acceleration, and innovation. The Award is a fitting recognition of our efforts for innovation in product engineering. The Award will inspire us to foster thought leadership in fintech and the financial ecosystem as a whole,” said Ms Brahmbhatt.

Ms Brahmbhatt specialises in retention initiatives, digital strategies, and analytics. She works with C-suite leaders to leverage technology products internally and externally with scalable go-to-market strategies. With a focus on technological developments in America, Europe, and Latin America, she also plays a crucial role in strategising and finalising organisational policies and enhancing team management.

About MobiFin: MobiFin, powered by Panamax Inc., is a secure, seamless, scalable global transaction hub with the omnichannel capability to streamline digital payments. The platform features innovative solutions focused on delivering results. With these features, clients can use a user-friendly front end and support across multiple digital estates with the same offerings, functionality, and service levels. With our unique approach, we have established ourselves as a trusted and preferred partner to banks, telecoms, and other businesses looking for results-driven success.

About National Awards for Excellence: The National Awards for Excellence is a top-quality forum that brings together elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising, departmental heads, retailers, real estate professionals, shopping mall owners, and creative honchos under one roof from across India. The Awards recognise the professionals who have made significant contributions to the industry and seek to recognise and elevate the best in the industry.

