MNTG Listing announcement of probit & launch of decentralized Crypto cash Ludo game

New Delhi (India), January 9: We are happy to announce that MNTG token was listed on Probit Global on January 6th and is now live for trading. korean Probit Global is the world’s 25th-ranked cryptocurrency exchange. We are providing airdrops for Probit users. The massive trading competition will begin on 12th Jan on Probit Global. We are thrilled to share the news of the successful completion of the beta version demo of our first gaming product, a blockchain-based ludo game, and the upcoming launch in May 2023. This is a major milestone for our team, as we have been working tirelessly to bring this innovative product to the market and create a worldwide ludo and gaming community. Our goal is to provide players with a high-quality gaming experience that is both fun and secure.

Our project has undergone thorough verification on the Binance blockchain, which is a testament to the trust and confidence that the community has placed in us. We have a limited supply of 3cr units, which helps to maintain the value and stability of our platform. We have also recorded over 100,000 transactions on BSCScan and have attracted a large number of holders, with the number still growing. This demonstrates the strong demand for our product and the confidence that the community has in our platform. We have also been listed on reputable platforms such as CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, LA Token, and Trust Wallet. To provide our users with real-time market data and insights, we have partnered with leading price listing partners, including Binance, Coinbase, Yahoo Finance, and Forbes.

Our all-time high has reached 3.8$, and we are confident that we will be able to surpass this in 2023. We believe that our platform has the potential to generate good returns for our users in the long term, which is why we are targeting a listing on multiple exchanges including probit, Lbank,coinbase,kucoin,binance etc.

It will also be integrated with leaderboard, the utility wallet of Monetas Global, as well as the NFT marketplace where the users can come and access the NFTs created during gaming. Players on Monetas Global’s Game store will have the opportunity to earn rewards while they play their favorite games. As they play, they will accumulate points and can participate in weekly, monthly, and fortnight challenges to rise in the rankings. At the end of each challenge period, the top performers will be rewarded with MNTG tokens based on their performance. This is a unique opportunity for players to earn rewards while having fun and we believe it will be a popular feature on our platform.

We are excited to invite you to join us on this journey and be a part of our vision for a worldwide gaming community. We value your support and look forward to your participation in our project. Thank you for your interest in our company and we hope to see you join us in creating a thriving gaming community.

