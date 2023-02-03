MK Jewels brings the rich jewel culture of every state in India to one venue

MK Jewels

New Delhi (India), February 3: MK Jewels proudly celebrates the diverse and rich craftsmanship of India with their “Proudly India” showcase on the 76th Republic Day. The collection features jewelry inspired by the traditional designs of various states, including Jaipur’s Polkis, Bikaner and Banaras’s Jadau and antique pieces, Hyderabad’s Pearls and Temple jewelry, and much more.

Jewelry is a significant part of Indian culture, with a rich history and diverse styles reflecting the country’s diverse heritage. In India, different designs and styles reflects different regions and communities. From the iconic Mangalsutra, a sacred necklace worn by Hindu married women, to the intricate gold necklaces and earrings of South India, jewelry plays a significant role in representing one’s identity and heritage.

In Indian culture, jewelry has always been more than just an accessory. It is a symbol of tradition, wealth, and beauty. From festivals and ceremonies to daily wear, jewelry is an integral part of Indian fashion. With time, jewelry designs have adapted to modern tastes, incorporating a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles. Today, with the advancement of technology, jewelry has become a form of wearable art, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of skilled artisans.

For over two decades, MK Jewels has been a leading name in the jewelry industry. With a reputation for exceptional design, craftsmanship, quality, and affordability, the brand has established itself as a benchmark in the field. Known for their real diamond, gold, and CZ jewelry, MK Jewels has helped shape and preserve the art of jewelry making. Their collection of earrings, necklaces, bangles, bracelets, chains, watches, pendants, and pendant sets is unparalleled in both its elegance and craftsmanship. Drawing from a rich heritage and incorporating contemporary influences, MK Jewels continues to create iconic pieces that honor tradition while staying ahead of the curve.

Founder Ram Raimalani leads MK Jewels’ design team with his passion for creativity and knowledge of the diamond industry. He starts each collection with a fresh perspective, drawing inspiration from his surroundings to develop a core concept or design idea. The designs are then hand-drawn, translated onto paper, and brought to life by the team’s expert craftsmanship. Under Ram’s leadership, the company has transformed from diamond trading to a luxury brand known for its quality and affordability. The display of finest jewellery designs from across the nation aims at encouragement of ‘Make in India’ and showcases affection and love for our nation.

Ram’s personal sense of style is evident in each of MK Jewels’ creations, from bold and statement pieces to minimalist designs. He values attention to detail and ensures that every design is true to the wearer and the brand’s ethos. With successful wholesale and retail operations and plans for an e-commerce portal ‘www.mkjewels.in’, Ram aspires to bring MK Jewels to even greater heights providing innovative and trendsetting designs, quality products, and by achieving high levels of customer satisfaction. Ram believe that there is excellence in everything, and our search for perfection goes beyond what meets the eye. His philosophy is simple, “in a world full of illusions, always be the real one.”

At MK Jewel’s, we understand the importance of quality, affordability, and design in the jewelry industry. That’s why we provide the latest and most stylish designs, crafted from the finest materials, at prices that are accessible to all. Our talented in-house designers work tirelessly to create original pieces that stand out from the crowd, so you can be sure that you are getting a truly unique piece of jewelry.

“With 2 stores in Ahmedabad, 1 store in Mumbai, and online presence on ‘www.mkjewels.in’. MK JEWELS is rapidly increasing its retail footprint and coming up with a new store in Andheri, Mumbai soon.” Says Ram Raimalani.

