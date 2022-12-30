Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India 2022 Winners Declared

Mission Dreams hosted its annual National Beauty Pageant Miss, Mr & Mrs India 2022, at Kolkata this year.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30: It was a three-day event, and contestants from all walks of life participated to try their hands into the beauty and fashion world. The event lasted for 3 days, and the finale was conducted at The Eco Park on the 23rd of December, 2022.

The event invited influencers, actors and fashion designers to witness the atmosphere and motivate young individuals. The event was categorised mainly into three parts, namely, MD Miss India 2022, MD Mr. India 2022 and MD Mrs. India 2022.

The winners of the categories are; namely, Miss K. R. Santoshini from Bhubaneswar, Orissa, Mr. Sohid Angolkar from Goa, Mrs. Mou Mitra Biswas from Burdwan West Bengal, who earned the prestigious titles of Mission Dreams Miss India, Mr. India & Mrs. India 2022 respectively, in Kolkata on 23rd December 2022. Winners beat out 55 other finalists from various states and territories.

The 1st runner up and second runner-up winners of the titles were Barnana Dutta Chowdhury from Shillong, Meghalaya (1st Runner up) and Jagrati Jagwani from Gwalior, MP (2nd Runner up). Mr. India 2022- Amit Meher from Odisha (1st Runner up), Sayan Mallik from West Bengal (2nd Runner up), Mrs. India- Mehak Suri from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (1st Runner up) and Swati Singh from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand (2nd Runner up).

The grand event included the National Costume round, Cocktail Round, Swim Suit round, Evening Gown Round, Designer Round, Talent Round & Question Answer Round to bring out the best from all the participating contestants.

The event was also sponsored by exclusive brands so as to promote and outshine the cast.

All the winners were presented the crowns by their successors Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India 2021 Miss Asmita Chowdhury, Mr. Rahul Raju and Mrs. Urwas Jaiswal, and the director and founder Priya Priyambada and Darwin Thapa, AajTak Chief Executive Amith Tyagi, Celebrity Fashion Designer Jeet Jagjit, Prem Gada, & MD Miss India 2021 2nd Rup Jagajita Dash.

Prior to the winning moment, for the 4th season of Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India 2022, the contestants were groomed by MTV, India’s next top model reality show finalist Miss Subhamita Banerjee.

The competition was a historic one in which many Bollywood celebrities, South Indian superstars and other public figures were a part of it.

In a statement, The Founder & the Organizer Priya Priyambada & the Director of the Prestigious Pageant Mission Dreams, said, “Today’s pageant is about creating a space where young individuals can celebrate and represent what is unique about themselves, and the goal of the Mission Dreams organization is to provide the resources and guidance to nurture, groom and protect the youth. We were thrilled to welcome finalists from all the states of India. We hope we encourage more young men and women to dream big and come out as winners in India and internationally. No doubt Mission Dreams Pageant is going to influence a million aspiring models to live their Dreams; without a doubt, Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India will play a significant role in Indian history”.

Mission Dreams would like to thank their venue partner “NPG Hotel” & Xen Suites”, and hospitality & Food partner “Escobar”, Official Media Partner of Mission Dreams were “ATSBB (Ajjtak Entertainment)”, whereas production partner Mission Dreams Media & Promotions & music video partner was “Beyou Records.”

The 3 day’s grand event was officially covered by the super-talented photographers: Subhasis, Tiyas, Bisan, Sudin, Ronak, Subhadip & Pritam. The official Dessert partners were “The Bake Studio” by Shairiya Sajid, Cakes by Pramila, Cake by Goolkasha and Cake by Anika.

The event wrapped up in a wonderful way and Mission Dreams looks forward to inviting and uplifting more young individuals to live up to their dreams and providing them with multiple opportunities to showcase their talent and earn a name in the industry.

Learn more about Mission Dreams at www.missiondreams.com and follow them on Instagram at @mission.dreams.

