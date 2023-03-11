Miss Ocean Spirit by MSC Cruises, The biggest model hunt for Indian female models from across the Globe!

Liza Productions and Management

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: MSC Cruises organizes Global Model Icon the Ocean Spirit, a first-of-its-kind ravishing model hunt for Indian-origin next-generation female models from across the Globe. The grand hunt would be taking place on the Luxury Cruise at the deep Mediterranean Seas. Conceptualized by Internationally renowned Show Director and Pageant Coach Liza Varma, she partners with Ms. Kiran Phadnis of Kuckoo Tales from Mumbai they promise to make the week Super Grand with glitz and glamour with the presence of Internationally renowned Jury Members including India’s most successful overseas supermodel Ujjwala Raut, versatile Hollywood Producer Joey Majumdar, ace photographer Rony Kaula, Former Mr. India Raghav Sharma, Advisor Dr. Gaurav Grover and Founder Liza Varma herself.

From the esteemed MSC Cruise guests who are on board One Wild Entry Juror would be selected every day to shortlist the Contestants for the Grand Finale on the Mediterranean Sea Cruise. The Voyage would start from the Port of Genoa Italy, and disembark at the Port of Versailles France all seven days would be full of fun-filled with glamorous activities, photo-shoot of Contestants clad by renowned designers from across the Globe in Swimwear, Resort Wear, Holiday Wear, Evening Gowns, etc. The collection would also be available for sale on board and a Flea Market would be created every day at different locations of the Cruise for guests to enjoy a shopping spree on the sea from the Showcasing Designers MSC confirms 7000 captive HNI audience.

The Model Hunt would have several segments evenly spread out for the esteemed Jurors to shortlist the contestants on various parameters. Various titles shall be rewarded to the winners including Iconic Beautiful Eyes, Iconic Beautiful Smile, Iconic Talent, Iconic Catwalk, Iconic Body Beautiful, Iconic Photogenic Face, and more. On D-day when the grand finale takes place, contestants shall grace the stage with the epitome of elegance and opulence. The Model Hunt Contest is the culmination of various cultures and traditions brought onto the common frontier. With the calmness of the sea, the radiance of moonlight, and shining stars, the event shall be spectacular and eye-catching for the world.

Registration for the same starts next week on Instagram having no entry charges for the contestants. Link- https://instagram.com/globalmodelicon?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Announcing the pageant Ms. Liza Varma said “My vision is to take Indian Talent & Fashion go Global and here we got an opportunity to create the first of its kind ” Global Model Icon” of the Year on the International Waters of Mediterranean Seas registration starts next week on Instagram. No entry fees or registration fees would be charged for Contestants following us on social media, our panelists would shortlist the top 20 finalists to join us for the Luxury Cruise Extravaganza.”

