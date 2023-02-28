Miraggio’s Brand Ambassador Shanaya Kapoor and Peanut Butter, a production agency, launched Valentine’s themed line of playful handbags

New Delhi (India), February 27: For its first collaboration with Shanaya Kapoor, Miraggio has launched a series of handbags featuring heart motifs, the brand announced on Instagram. One series of bags comes in a cartoon-style heart shape in white and pink, while the other features red hearts on the side. The line is youthful and fun, designed to celebrate classic Valentine’s Day imagery for a Gen Z audience.

“Collaborating with a young fashion-forward brand was such an exhilarating experience,” Shanaya Kapoor told Elle India about the collaboration. “The Miraggio Valentines Collection has my Heart… I’ve already planned how I’m going to style them. Valentine’s Day at Miraggio is all about passion. A romantic collection with hues of reds, pinks, whites, and blacks, these bags are swoon-worthy for the love season.”

Peanut Butter Productions brought together a team of creatives, the best in the industry, to execute the campaign. Shot by the talented House of Pixels team, Apeksha & Vaishnav, Jahnvi Bansal as the creative director was outstanding; Gulrayz Punjabi produced the shoot leaving no stones unturned; Nikita Rao as the art director, created four gorgeous sets; Mohit Rai, as the stylist did a remarkable job, Nikita Menon and Savleen with hair and makeup were flawless, Simranjeet Singh did a fantastic job to shoot the digital videos. The team ran the shoot effortlessly and exceptionally while keeping the set full of energy and creativity.

Elaborating on the thought process behind the production of these videos, Gulrayz Punjabi, Founder / Producer of Peanut Butter Productions, said, “Miraggio had a clear vision for this campaign. Mohit Jain, Founder of Miraggio, had clarity on what he wanted, and that helps when you are putting together such a massive shoot together. We managed it well and ensured the client was happy with all aspects of the outcome.” He added, “Shanaya was a dream to work with; a great professional who made every member on the set comfortable and went out of her way to finish all photos and videos as committed to the brand.”

Peanut Butter is a leading new-age digital content production agency that delivers international production quality. Specializes in end-to-end digital, branded, & lifestyle content, from beauty & fashion to compelling brand campaigns to snack-sized social bites.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.