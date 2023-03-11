Minutus Computing Opens New Office in Pune, Plans to Double Workforce

Minutus Computing Expands Footprint with New Pune Office

New Delhi (India), March 9: Minutus Computing, a fast-growing provider of IT Solutions focused on Infrastructure Management, DevOps and Enterprise Application management, has opened a new office in Hinjewadi, Pune. Strategically located in the IT hub of Pune, Minutus has plans to double its workforce in 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhu Hiremath, Co-Founder and Director of Sales and Operations, said, “It’s an important milestone for Minutus today.” “As we move into this beautiful new office, we look forward to having a nice working environment here that can help us provide greater value to our customers and also attract the best talent in and around Pune.”

Manoj Chaudhari, Co-Founder and Director of Technology added, “I am confident that our new office has positive vibes and enables us to collaborate, innovate, and achieve greater technical breakthroughs. Our new facility is also well equipped to have more technical exchanges, which will speed up our ramp-up and growth.

About the company, Minutus Computing Private Limited is focused on providing high-end software services in the areas of Infrastructure Management, DevOps, Cloud Computing, Application Modernisation and Enterprise Business Applications. We help our customers set up the right system infrastructure, manage implementations, and provide end-to-end development and support.

Minutus has strong expertise and experience in developing and managing Enterprise applications, including Dassault Systemes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, PLM, CAD, and ERP solutions. It also builds NextGen products, which include KosDriv

a SAAS-based Data Protection application for small and medium businesses, DevOps Automation and Quick Implementation, and Infrastructure Monitoring System.

Minutus provides services to customers in India,The US, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico and Brazil and are expanding into other geographies.

For more information, please visit: https://minutuscomputing.com

Contact Information: sales@minutuscomputing.com or +91 76200 29697

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.