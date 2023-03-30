MINI TIRUPUR IN SURAT, Get tirupur based garments at tirupur prices in surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 30: After a huge success in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu FULL CHOICES outlet is now open in Surat. With the opening of this new facility, we hope to engage more regional partners with optimised and cost-effective fulfilment solutions. This new location will improve the region’s access to inventory while also improving the services we provide to customers.“ said Shrikant Banerjee, Managing Director Full Choices.

“Surat and Gujarat are places where people take great pride in wearing nice clothes and eating good food.” We realised after Covid that everyone wants to be ‘Aatmanirbhar.’ (self-reliant) Thus Full Choices outlet will provide a vast opportunity for people to become successful entrepreneurs with minimal investment,” Shrikant explained.

The best thing is that we are going to bridge the strengths of the two cities.

(Surat & Tirupur) which is going to generate great opportunities for business owners as well as employment. Full Choices aims to connect these two cities to create a bridge combining the merits of both cities, thereby opening up more golden employment opportunities in the garment trade and textile sector. Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is world famous for cotton textiles and Surat for polyester textiles.

‘Full Choices’ outlet is located at Doriwala Square, opposite Surat Railway Station, on approximately 5,000 square feet. The Full Choices outlet typically operates on two business models: wholesale and retail. Full Choices gives the customers a great mileage of freedom in doing wholesale in their own choice. Customers in the wholesale setup must make a minimum purchase of Rs.5,000 and select items of their own CHOICE from their size and colour options, whereas retail customers must make a minimum purchase of Rs.1000 from the store. Hundreds of small and large traders visit Surat to buy textiles and sell them in their cities to make a living. Our association with Garment Mantra who are one of the biggest manufacturers of cotton garments and specialises in lounge wear such as nightwear and pyjamas for women, men, and children, and offers over 500 different styles of track pants, ladies and girls tops, kurtis, t-shirts tops, bottoms, ladies tops bottoms, men’s collar t shirt, short, and so on.

“We firmly believe that this facility will be one of the most significant milestones in the business history,” said Shrikant, . “As we see ourselves expanding our operational footprints beyond Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, we envision that we promote and uplift the business experience with all our business engagement partners and customers.”

“Our team conducted market research and surveys, and it turned out positive to start the facility at Surat Location, and the upcoming summer months are the best time to make a mark.”

According to Shrikant, Full Choices will efficiently cover the western region, expand the operations of our garments (textile wholesale surplus division), and give a boost to our outlet (apparel convenience store), strengthening their brand visibility in the region.

