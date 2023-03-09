Mindbowser Welcomes Manisha, An Accomplished Marketer and Strategic Leader as CMO

Senior professional with extensive B2B marketing expertise joins Mindbowser to drive continued growth

New Delhi (India), March 9: Mindbowser, a digital transformation and product engineering company, today announced that Manisha Khadge has joined their leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer to lead Mindbowser’s marketing and branding initiatives.

Manisha, a highly accomplished marketing practitioner with nearly two decades of experience in the B2B IT services and product industry, will be responsible for driving scalable growth through demand generation and a customer-first approach.

She is an experienced growth marketer with a proven track record of scaling businesses and strengthening brands like Synechron, Tavisca (part of JPMC), Icertis, and others.

“We are excited to welcome Manisha Khadge to the team as our CMO. Her deep understanding of the market and customer needs, coupled with her innovative marketing approaches, will help us build stronger relationships with our customers and accelerate our growth,” said Ayush Jain, CEO & Co-founder at Mindbowser.

“I am truly excited to join the Mindbowser family! The management team here understands that marketing is key for any business to deliver scalable growth, and Mindbowser has a bright future based on its impressive culture, fantastic leadership team, and a strong portfolio in product engineering and digital transformation space,” said Manisha Khadge, CMO, Mindbowser. “It’s the perfect time for me to join Mindbowser, with my North American and global experience in marketing, as Mindbowser is all set to enter into the next phase of growth.”

Manisha’s prior experience in building and establishing brands for software services and solutions companies will help create a unified global marketing strategy for Mindbowser with a focus on engaging and building strong relationships with customers, partners, and the community at large.

Manisha further stated that “As a woman leader, Mindbowser and I are committed to DE&I and as IWD recognizes and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education with this year’s International Women’s Day 2023: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. Feels proud to join a progressive company like Mindbowser, which has been running exclusive support women at work program, where we help the career success of women returning to work and connect them with remote work opportunities.”

About Mindbowser:

Mindbowser is the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company with 10+ years of experience, digitizing 100+ customers in 7 countries across different industries. Mindbowser focuses on Design Thinking, Clean Code, DevSecops & Quality Automation through its cutting-edge solutions in Mobility, Data Science, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain & ML.

To know more visit Mindbowser at www.mindbowser.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.