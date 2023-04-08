Mind Wars Collaborates with International Academic Championship to Host National Academic Championship 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Mind Wars, a leading online edutainment platform, has announced its collaboration with the International Academic Competition to host the Mind Wars National Academic Championship 2023. The competition is open to students across India and will allow them to become school/city/India champions and will eventually represent the country at the Asian Academic Championship in Phuket, Thailand, in June 2023. Students who participate in the Mind Wars National Academic Championship will also be eligible to participate in the World Championship, organized by the International Academic Competitions.

The Mind Wars National Academic Championship 2023 will be for individual students in two categories- Classes 6, 7 & 8, and Classes 9 & 10. Any Indian student residing in India must participate in the Online Qualifier Test (OQT) conducted by Mind Wars to qualify for the Asian championship/World Championship. The competition aims to provide a platform for students to showcase their academic skills and knowledge in science, geography, history, and a mixed bag comprising art, language, literature, religion, mythology, and sports.

Umesh Kr Bansal, Executive Vice President, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with International Academic Championship and host the Mind Wars National Academic Championship 2023. Our aim is to provide a platform for students across India to showcase their academic prowess and represent the country at the international level,”

The OQT will be conducted on the Mind Wars platform in April 2023, and a nationwide merit list will be created in each category. The top scorers will sit for a proctored test, after which winners will be shortlisted in each category to represent India in the international competition. The cutoff will depend on the results after the first round of the quiz. Mind Wars will be funding the students plus a parent or teacher and rewarding them based on their scores and time.

Any student who wants to attempt these quizzes for the Asian Academic Championship they have to apply through Mind Wars only, and users will have to pay a nominal fee to attempt the quizzes. The 10% of students who qualify for the online quiz will be eligible for the offline round, and two students in each category will go to Thailand to represent India.

This collaboration between Mind Wars and the International Academic Championship is a significant step towards promoting academic excellence and providing a platform for young minds to showcase their talent and skills on an international stage.

About Mind Wars

Mind Wars has been a harbinger of a new wave of education, with its brilliant activities providing holistic knowledge to the students. This modern approach to education has enabled Mind Wars to attract student participation and registrations from around 695 districts (94.5%) across the country. These numbers are only a reflection of the success of Mind Wars in the country, with over 37,000 schools and teachers from over 14,000 schools being a part of its family. Since 2019, Mind Wars has been on a mission to make every student smarter, not just academically but also proficient in general knowledge and current affairs. With the previous year has witnessed some landmark feats being achieved, Mind Wars is poised for giant strides this year.

For more information about Mind Wars, visit the official website or download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Website Link – https://mindwars.co.in/

