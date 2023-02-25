Mikita Jhaveri and Anushi Mehta, Founders of This Goes With, sharing insights on their next pop-up happening in Mumbai on 25th and 26th February

New Delhi (India), February 24: Please tell us about This Goes With pop-up? and how did you start the brand?

We hosted a pop-up on Oct 7-8 2022 at the Ministry of New, a design-led coworking space in Fort, Mumbai to showcase 26 homegrown clothing and accessory labels. We hosted brands from Sikkim, Nagaland, Pondicherry, Kolkata, Bangalore, Delhi, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and handpicked pieces to display from each of their collections.

For our first pop-up, we collaborated with Fashion Revolution India who was our knowledge partner, OrangeTheory Fitness, Svami Drinks and Social Sherpa, who is our branding and marketing agency. A few statistics – over 400 people came to the pop-up over a span of two days and 200 people made purchases. We had Rs 20 lakhs of sales in total.

What inspired you to start ‘This Goes With’?

The idea was to bring together very small brands (western wear), most of which do not have a physical store and primarily retail online. We wanted our pop-up to be an immersive experience for clients and wanted to showcase the hidden talent in our nation.

Our aim has always been to push the envelope, break biases and be inclusive.

Why did you select this particular name for the brand?

The name comes from our passion of putting together unconventional ensembles.

About the TGW pop-up and how is the experience unique?

After seeing an overwhelming footfall of 400+ people at our first event, the second edition of thisgoeswith will be hosted at The Ministry of New – considered by Forbes as one of the most beautiful design-led co-working spaces in the world.

A truly immersive experience, our fashion curation will roam 4000 sqft of space drenched in sunlight and hand-picked contemporary art. Only to be interrupted by other thisgoeswith experiences like our mini-workshops in the fashion & beauty space (including perfume-making to revive your senses) and the TGW Laboratory; where you can consult with artists/designers on how to customise/hand-paint jackets and upcycle your old clothes.

Any unique ideas and brands participating in the pop-up? What makes them different?

From Shillong to Kutch, thisgoeswith unearths brands that are solely homegrown and have often missed Instagram’s radar. We find synergies with creations that revive ancient artisanal practices but rebirth them through enviable bold silhouettes.

Our experimental clothes appeal to the energies of feminine, masculine and gender fluidity with equal ease.

While our pieces are distinctly edgy, they will also remain timeless. For thisgoeswith believes longevity is essential to a more conscious wardrobe.

Investment details for TGW? Have you raised any external funding, please share the details?

We are currently bootstrapped with only founder investments and are not looking to raise money for the moment. We expect this to be a profitable stand-alone business at scale using our own cash flow.

Future plans? Do you plan to raise funds, geographically expand or upcoming pop-ups?

Our plans are to become a experimental bi-annual, exclusively urban wear fashion pop-up. Apart from the bi-annual event, thisgoeswith will also host smaller micro-pop-ups between 2-3 brands for close-knit communities. While simultaneously evolving into a touring pan-India pop-up, they plan to occupy other culturally rich cities and spaces of the country.

Pop-up details:

Date: 25th &26th February 2023

Time: 25th February (3 to 10pm) and 26th February (11am to 5pm)

Venue: Ministry of New

