MG Lion News is associate sponsor of CCL Bhojpuri Dabangg team

New Delhi (India), February 28: MG Lion News, a fast-growing online gaming platform, has associated with Bhojpuri Dabangg, which represents the Bhojpuri film industry in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

Asia’s largest gaming platform MG Lion News has acquired the sponsorship rights for Bhojpuri Dabangg for CCL 2023. The logo on MG Lion News Online will be seen on the Bhojpuri Dabangg team jerseys as a part of the sponsorship deal.

“It is a matter of great pleasure for the entire team of Bhojpuri Dabangg that Asia’s largest gaming platform is sponsoring us. The association shows that the team representing the Bhojpuri film industry is being recognised globally. I extend my gratitude to MG Lion News for the sponsorship and am confident that the partnership will benefit both sides,” said Manoj Tiwari, actor and captain of Bhojpuri Dabangg.

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua also welcomed MG Lion News’ decision to associate with the Bhojpuri Dabangg team.

“The Bhojpuri film industry is not only rocking on the big screen but has also shown that it cannot be ignored even on the sports ground. The association of MG Lion News is an important development,” he said.

Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee and YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey also expressed happiness at MG Lion News’ association with Bhojpuri Dabangg. They noted that the platform has more than ten lakh users in Asia and offers a range of more than 100 games including cricket, football, hockey, table tennis, etc. They also said that the association is not only a matter of pride for the Bhojpuri Dabangg team but for all speakers of Bhojpuri language which is being recognised at the international level.

In the latest match played at CCL, Bhojpuri Dabangg faced off against Chennai Rhinos in Jaipur. The Bhojpuri team comfortably beat its counterparts from southern India. The news of the association of MG Lion with Bhojpuri Dabangg came as a happy surprise for the team and Bhojpuri actresses cheering the team.

It is noteworthy that MG Lion News is a trusted app that shares all details related to a wide variety of news. MGLion.com is also a part of the network. Real-time and useful updates have made the website a popular platform among users. The company has a specialised team to take care of the technical aspects of the operation. It also has a 24×7 customer care to address customer queries.

