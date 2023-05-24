MetaTrace celebrates 1st birthday and signs prominent partnerships

MetaTrace Commemorates First Anniversary with Exciting Partnerships

New Delhi (India), May 24: May 2023 marked the first birthday of MetaTrace – a revolutionary metaverse with AR technology for smartphones.

MetaTrace is the world’s first geolocation-based mobile game with Drive2Earn mechanics built on the Polygon blockchain. It presents an interactive world map with a variety of digital objects, characters, animals, and a personal avatar, which the player can develop through daily activities such as going to a cafe, jogging in the park or commuting to work. The project motivates people to get outside and interact with the real world.

Since the conception of its idea one year ago, MetaTrace raised $3.5 million in investments and developed an alpha version of the game, which quickly gathered a loyal community of testers. It has also attracted some media attention (magazines like Forbes, Vogue and National Geographic mentioned the project) and signed a few notable partnerships.

In April 2023 MetaTrace announced its partnership with IDESAM – the non-governmental organization that works on overcoming social and environmental challenges in the Amazon.

The metaverse project heavily supports ecological initiatives. It wants to inspire users to take action to improve the world and has even formed a special division called Eco MetaTrace, which organizes eco activities in various countries. Cooperation with IDESAM is a step to raise awareness of the environmental issues in the Amazon that affect everyone.

Another prominent partnership was announced in May 2023 – MetaTrace has teamed up with several auto racing competitions in Brazil. These include the AMG Cup Brazil, Copa Joy and RaceCup São Paulo.

With its Drive2Earn mechanic and a collection of NFT cars to move around the metaverse, MetaTrace feels aligned with the racing world and supports the teamwork and real-life activity offered.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.