MetaGod Creators Secures Metaverse Platform Mandate for Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir Trust

MetaGod Creators, a groundbreaking platform that is set to transform how people experience spirituality and devotion in the Mix reality, has won the phase 1 mandate for Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir Trust in metaverse platform. The account will be managed by the MetaGod’s Delhi office.

The mandate includes metaverse platform of phase 1 south wing of the temple, digital fundraising strategy and influencer marketing planning as well as execution of various digital activities blended in immersive virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experience of the VCM temple, media buying of ad space at world’s prominent places like Burj Khalifa, Times Square, Nasdaq and many more.



An initiative by devotees of ISKCON Bangalore, Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is the world’s tallest temple under construction at Vrindavan, Mathura, India. Spread over several acres, the temple will perhaps be the tallest, grandest, and largest religious structure in India. The 70-storey tall temple will feature a capsule elevator which will take visitors from the ground level to the viewing gallery located close to the top, giving a comprehensive view of Braj area, project organisers said.

Speaking about the win, MetaGod Team said, “Through the use of Mix reality, users can connect with their faith and have profound moments of devotion. MetaGod aims to bring the sacred and spiritual realm into the digital sphere.

Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is amongst the most ambitious spiritual projects globally. The Hare Krishna Movement has a large following with millions of congregational members worldwide. We are thrilled at the opportunity to create some memorable work.



Our strategy will be to provide experience and engagement with active content and use technology intervention to increase collaboration with devotees across the globe.”

What will VCM Phase1 Metaverse Platform Deliver:

Faith in the Metaverse: A complete virtual experience of the physical temple with meta glasses and on smart devices. Participation in various festivals & important events. Daily Arti – Mangala Arti, Sringar Arti, & Shayan Arti etc.

4. Donation Features:

-Temple Construction Seva

-Annadan Seva for Sadhus, Widow Mothers & Visitors

-Gau Seva

-Poshak Seva

-Prasadam Seva

5. Preaching from Vedic Literature such as Bhagavad Gita, Srimad-Bhagavatam etc.

