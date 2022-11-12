Meta on Instagram appreciated Creator Satyajit Majumder for his presence on Meta Creators' day Kolkata

Satyajit Majumder |

Meta held its first Creator Day in Kolkata on October 22, offering creators a global stage with Reels. ‘Creator Day’ is Meta's annual flagship event to celebrate creators, and provide them with an opportunity to create, collaborate and learn from each other.

The biggest moment for creators across all across India! #MetaCreatorDay is all about celebrating the journey of amazing creators.

Over 300 creators attended the event and had the opportunity to participate in the sessions on collaborating with other creators in the best possible way, on brand partnerships, making the best reels and on creator wellbeing.

Social Media influencer Satyajit Majumder aka thetwoinoneguy recently attended Meta Creators event in Kolkata on October, 22nd and made the entire room light up with his energy and charisma.

With such quirky sense of humor and unique sense of fashion it's quite difficult not to be the "talk of the town".

Satyajit was seen grooving to bollywood music with his followers throughout the event as he truly believes in #connect to create.

The cultural brand ambassador of India today, taking to social media , shared glimpses of his charismatic presence in the event to which he received a appreciation comment on his IG post from the Official page of meta , they wrote "Thanks for bringing the energy".

Link to his post - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkQsotgAMAn/

Koel Mallick, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Neel Bhattacharya, Trina Saha, Rj Praveen, Priyam Ghose, Wondermunna, Mukul Kumar Jana, Yournonsanee was also seen in the event held at Jw Marriott, Kolkata. |

May his enthusiasm and passion never ceases to amaze us

We wish him love and luck.

