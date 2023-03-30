 Meet Switchers, a talented Music Producer & Writer creating buzz
Meet Switchers, a talented Music Producer & Writer creating buzz

Utkarsha KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

Switchers (Prayas Makkar), Music Producer & Writer

New Delhi (India), March 29: If you have the guts and the passion to do something then nothing is impossible Delhi born and brought up Switchers (Prayas Makkar) is a national talent who started his journey as Asia’s no.1 Club “Quantum The Leap”, and his public popularity grew while performing, simultaneously doing audio engineering and then made his mark as a writer and now known as “Switchers” across the country.

The credit for bringing him inline went to his brother Ashray Makkar who himself used to run an event and artist management company and his father Vinay Makkar who is a magician, poet and philanthropist. When he was asked how do you feel after reaching this stage today, he said that whatever I am today is only because of the blessings of my parents and the support of my elder brother.

Today Switchers (Prayas Makkar) is not just a DJ but has also carved a niche for himself as a Music Producer, Music Composer and Writer.

You can listen to his songs on all music streaming platforms, till date he has done over 300 shows. He has also shared stage with grammy winning dj/producer ‘Tiesto’ and many international acts like Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Kshmr, DJ Snake and many more. When asked what was his best show till date, he told that when he went to “Sunburn Festival” Goa, thatwas his favorite show.

His aim is to win the hearts of the audience and make a place in their hearts with the songs composed and written by him. His debut album was released on “Zee Music Company” and his songs have also released on old and biggest music labels like Saregama.

