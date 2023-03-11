Meet Saurav Sinha – A Man Who Aspires To Come Up With Unlimited Beer & Food Restaurants In India

New Delhi (India), March 9: Saurav Kumar Sinha, one of the most recognized restaurateurs of his generation, aspires to come up with unlimited beer restaurants and food restaurants in India. With experience in launching more than 1000+ restaurants to date, he has been directly or indirectly linked with the tenfold success of these restaurants. Currently, he serves as the CMOof the Brewpit India Private Limited, A company that holdes majority shareholding in The Barbeque Company (BBQC Hospitality Private Limited) and BP Beer Bash (BP Beer Bash India Pvt. Ltd.).

Saurav Kumar Sinha, who is an electronics and communications engineer from Dharwad (VTU) by profession, has been consistently active in multinational companies PAN India until 2015. His visit to Delhi led him to meet some zealous restauranteurs where he first shared his interest to work in the hospitality industry. He did so, by sharing a paper on how to organize the restaurant industry, and since then he has been unstoppable. Some popular restaurants he has opened directly or indirectly in the meanwhile are Warehouse Cafe, Lord of the drinks, teddy Boy, The Barbeque Company, The BBQ Express, and Brewpit 69 among others.

Post lockdown, Saurav Kumar Sinha joined as a project head for the multicity food chain called The Barbeque Company. When he commenced operations at the Barbeque company, it had only 3 to 4 restaurants but now, it is at 18. He was handling all the projects licensing and leasing for The Barbeque Company.

The Barbeque Company, a live grill & buffet concept delivering Mediterranean, American, Oriental, Asian, and Indian cuisines, debuted in Janakpuri, New Delhi, back in 2015. In a short period, the restaurant concept became extremely popular among the general public, resulting in an outcome, the restaurant growing into a multi-city chain that has expanded throughout the nation.

Now, Saurav Sinha is also one of the stakeholders of Group It India Private, the current company that holds a majority share of the Barbeque company. Brewpit India Private Limited is now the parent company that has multiple brands like the Barbeque company, Brewpit 69, BP Beer Bash, and Barbeque express.

Saurav Sinha also did not miss out on the opportunity of working as the CMO of the acclaimed startup Advok8 in 2017. A platform for legal professionals, Advok8 helps this fraternity to collaborate and connect with India’s fastest-growing online professional network of lawyers. It focuses on the peer-to-peer exchange of cases, dialogue, and interdisciplinary learning to improve legal outcomes.

Advok8 consult assists lawyers in developing their online professional identity, staying up to the most recent developments and news throughout their field, finding and connecting with the other legal professionals, and applying to the best jobs, internships, and training from leading institutions. It was the first company to introduce the concept of litigation funding in India.

“Litigation funding is quickly gaining traction in India, as a growing percentage of law firms and businesses consider it to finance their legal matters. Litigation funding is plainly 3rd-party funding for litigation matters,” Saurav shares. However, he existed the startup venture in 2018 to open his own restaurant, Pit Stop 142, just before the lockdown days, which again he had to close down due to uncertainty, which led him to suffer a huge loss.

Saurav Sinha is also a published author working on some prominent literary projects. His future aspirations are to launch unlimited beer and food restaurants in the days to come.

