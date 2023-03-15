Meet Moutusi Sardar (YASHILA)– An Actor-Model From Kolkata Making It Big In The Music & Entertainment Industry

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 15: Moutusi Sardar is an actor and model from Kolkata, making it big in the entertainment and modeling industry of India. Popularly known as Yashila in the world of Indian entertainment and modeling, she has acted in several films, serials, and music albums. At the same time, she has been a well-known face for numerous brands in Kolkata, which helped her become the most recognized face and attract tenfold opportunities.

Moutusi Sardar is an immensely talented artist. She knows how to bring the best with her magnificence. How she carries herself while modeling for recognized brands in the country is beyond praiseworthy. Many new-generation models and aspiring actors look up to her as a source of inspiration. Her unique presentation skills and passion for modeling and acting are quite prevalent through her aura.

Moutusi Sardar has been building her empire in the acting industry for over 2 years now. Being a theatre artist from her yesteryears, her knack for entertaining audiences with powerful performances and graceful dancing has played a huge role in her success in the entertainment industry today. Her first project as an actor was working for the Bengali serial “Sasurbari Zindabad” which aired on Colours TV. Side by side, she also grabbed the opportunity to work for the acclaimed platform of India, Zee Bangla Star.

Amidst her ongoing and successful presence in the entertainment industry, she left no page unturned to achieve success in the modeling industry. Some of the biggest brands that she has worked with during her career till now include City Mart, Style Bazaar, DM Dress, Daughter, Bimal Saree Centre, Anjushree, Monotel, Aroma Youth, Monotel, Keya Seth Exclusive, and Siddheshwari Bastalai amongst others.

In the music industry, her luck has led her to work in some of the most popular Hindi and Bengali music videos of our present generation. Some of the sensational singers that she has worked with are Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and Anwessha amongst others. You can find her music videos on leading platforms in India such as YouTube and Z Music.

“As an actor, I have always appreciated the role given to me. As a good actor, it is my job to fulfill this role’s unique characteristics and responsibilities. If this does not happen naturally, I would rather decide to quit than do something I am not meant for,” says the prominent actor and model from Kolkata, Moutusi Sardar.

Moutusi Sardar has achieved enormous accolades for her acting appearances in “Hiroko Gorer Hire” and “Saving Account” movies available on Zee 5 platform. One of her most recently released theatre movies includes “LSD” which received an incredible response from audiences who fell in love with her role in the movie. In the upcoming film, “Bhorer Alo” she will be playing the lead heroine. We wish her all the best and hope to see her shine on the big screen once again in the days to come.

To learn more about Moutusi Sardar, you can check out her Instagram account: https://instagram.com/moutusi_yashila

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.