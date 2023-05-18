Meet Mohd Arbaaz Khan, the travel vlogger behind the YouTube channel Arbaaz Vlogs who has served as the ultimate inspiration for many

New Delhi (India), May 16: YouTube is a huge source of entertainment for billions of people every day. With the number of creators posting regularly on the streaming platform, the popularity of the platform has been increasing to an ultimately higher level. However, to stand out from the crowd, creators must climb the extra mile to achieve fame.

Who is Arbaaz Vlog?

Meet Mohd Arbaaz Khan, a travel vlogger running a YouTube channel by the name ‘Arbaaz Vlogs’. Arbaaz Vlogs is a channel having detailed travelogues by Mohd Arbaaz. The channel has the most beautiful videos captured by him in different locations, including countries like Egypt, Dubai, Vietnam and many others countries.

With over 744k subscribers on YouTube, Arbaaz Vlogs is one of the most popular travelogue channels. Capturing the most captivating scenes from the places he has visited, he wishes to impart a beautiful picture to his subscribers and to serve as a window to the ultimate lively reality. The videos from ‘Arbaaz Vlogs’ serve as a glimpse into the life of Mohd Arbaaz Khan’s journey through the different phases of life and career.

Who is Mohd Arbaaz Khan?

Mohd Arbaaz Khan is a travel vlogger and the man behind those captivating scenes on Arbaaz Vlogs. He is a popular creator on YouTube, one of the biggest video streaming platforms. He is known for his amazing videos and creative insights, along with his endeavors as a travel vlogger. He started the channel back in 2020. He has traveled across India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, after which he decided to finally take his travel vlogs to another level.

Arbaaz decided to tour overseas and capture it all for his subscribers. He started with Egypt, after which he continued to tour 9 other countries, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, Srilanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. What makes his content more unique is he not only captures captivating scenes, rather he also focuses on the historical and other important aspects of that particular place and imparts valuable knowledge regarding unique aspects people should know about that certain place. His social presence and collaborations for podcasts are commendable. His unwavering passion for traveling has made him as successful as he is today.

As a successful content creator, he has been making a great living throughout his career. If we talk about his achievements, with an impressive subscriber count of over 7 lakh plus subscribers, he earns approx. 5-6 lakh rupees a month. Recently he bought a car named Tata Nexon which is priced over 12 lakh rupees, and he also bought many plots which have more than an area of 2674 sqft. As of now, Arbaaz Khan has conquered the things he used to dream about in the past. All that he has now is the gift he has received in return for the unlimited level of hard work and patience. The journey was never easy for him. Coming from a very humble background, choosing a career that was not stable was the biggest risk. However, his passion and determination towards his aim got him everything he has ever wanted.

With the aim to travel the whole world one day, he wishes to continue chasing his dream and living his life to the fullest. He serves as an inspiration to many and can be said as the perfect example for someone who has developed himself from ragged to riches.

