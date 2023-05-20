Meet Karun Kaura – Editor In Chief Of Sky News And Former Officer On Duty Of Punjab’s Former Chief Minister

The Editor-In-Chief of Sky News Punjab and former Officer on Duty of Punjab’s former Chief Minister, Karun Kaura, is a man worth acknowledging. A man who lives true to the essence of journalism and does not look back despite the unprecedented threats and challenges, Karun Kaura, is a force to reckon with in the Punjabi journalism industry. His consistent efforts to unveil the actual situation of the state of Punjab nationwide make his presentation skills highly influential.

Karun Kaura, a media person himself, is a core nationalist. He offers commendable insights through Sky News Punjab about the truth of Punjab. His main objective is to inform the people about what is happening in Punjab via television.

Karun Kaura has decades of experience in political research, campaigns, and surveys. He is well-recognized for his political acumen across North India, especially Punjab. He believes India is one nation and pledges loyalty and devotion to his country. He does not like when individuals or group interests overpower the livelihood of his people in any way.

Karun Kaura has received numerous accolades in recent years for bringing pure journalism. He has been awarded APJ Abdul Kalam Award and Bharat Jyoti Excellence Award, amongst other accreditations. The leading Punjabi journalist has also been conferred with Global Achievers Award and International Gold Share Millennium Award.

Karun Kaura has intimate ties with politics in Punjab. His news channel, Sky News Punjab, has successfully won the trust of millions under his guidance. Today, his channel is widely available on television and the internet across India. As the leading news channel in Punjab, Sky News focuses on throwing light upon trending topics rather than clear headlines. His news channel also provides political advice to well-established lawmakers of the country and the general public.

Sky News Channel keeps track of every story viewers click on and provides recommendations based on their interests. It strives to deliver the best of journalism to everyone. Millions of people across India access the platform, let alone Punjab.

Talking about the perspectives he wishes to present through Sky News Punjab, Karun Kaura said, “I take a step forward with what I see and believe to be right. The news we showcase on our platform differs from what our competitors present. Our conviction to provide unfiltered, unchangeable, and unedited news helps us spread the word. As one of the most trusted publishers, we pride ourselves on bringing the highest quality and in-depth news to our readers and viewers worldwide.”

Karun Kaura clarifies that news from Sky News Punjab is about journalism, as it should be. The world sees information provided by television through the eyes of those who offer it. As a result, he is striving to bring news directly to the people’s hands without altering journalism’s true nature.

