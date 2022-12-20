Meet India’s most famous female DJ Artist: Dj Lahar

New Delhi (India), December 20: Anyone can be a DJ, but she understands how to read a crowd and keeping them on the floor is what takes years of experience.

What is a DJ?

DJ is the short form for disc jockey. Disc jockeys play the music you hear on radio stations, internet radio stations, local bars and dance clubs, and even at wedding receptions.

What does a DJ do?

A DJ plays pre-recorded music from other musicians, usually drawing from a large collection of available songs that suit the theme of the event or venue at which he or she is working.

Who is DJ Lahar?

DJ Lahar is a well-known DJ artist known all over India for her great & rocking experience in the show. She was born on 3 January 1993 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Her father was a government server, so they shifted to Narmada Nagar, Khandwa. Her mother was a housewife, due to which, from childhood only, she realised that women are not only meant for household work; they can work in a society like men.

What are her qualifications?

In 2010 to pursue BE, she went to Indore. While doing BE, she thought of doing a part-time job in the event industry as an anchor. There she hosted weddings, receptions, and social events. After hosting 5 years, she decided to become a Disk Jockey(DJ). So she took professional training in DJ from Indore.

What Revolution She Brought?

DJ Lahar noticed that DJ’s image is mostly linked with clubs, so she wanted to do something out of the box. She noticed that there were many females who performed as DJs in clubs, whereas mostly males performed at weddings or on any occasion. So she started performing at weddings and occasions to fulfil the gap of female DJs in weddings because, as per DJ Lahar wedding is a very sacred occasion where two families become a part of each other, so it needs to be perfect, whether it is food, decorations, arrangements or DJ, for the proper satisfaction of the guests. So it becomes a trouble for the DJs to handle and satisfy the guests’ needs as per their mood whereas in clubs there is no one to interrupt you for your randomly played songs. Due to this, DJs mostly prefer clubs over weddings.

Why choose DJ Lahar?

Earlier, DJ Lahar was an anchor, so she knew how to satisfy the guests very well. Her hosting skills helped her a lot to implement in DJ because she knows how to interact with guests very well. She has good taste in songs as per the required moment, like a song for couples, songs for the kids, songs for grandparents and all. She also has unique skills to convey the people who are unwilling or don’t know to dance.

What are her struggles?

We know that there are longer and darker nights before a beautiful day. The same was for DJ Lahar. In starting, she faced many taunts like female DJs are not meant for weddings and occasions. They are meant for clubs only. There were safety problems, too, because regular club DJs have proper protection from the club’s managers, but Lahar needs to perform at weddings all over India.

She faced many financial problems because the DJ equipment required was not so cheap. But taking all these problems in a positive way and dedication to not giving up made her a very popular DJ artist today.

What are her achievements?

Her achievements are worthless because the people who were used to insult her for her work are now inviting her to perform in their functions. DJ Lahar performed in many states of India like Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Agra and many more. She also performed with famous Rapper and Singer Badshah and now expanding her limits more.

What are her hobbies?

Apart from anchoring, she is very health conscious and likes to dance and do yoga.

Her message for other women.

She wants to convey to all women that if you are passionate about your work, don’t change yourself for it; you need to accept it as you are. She wants more females to become DJs and make DJ a very reputable career.

What are her upcoming plans?

She changed the perspective of people that DJs are not only those who smoke and drink. They do respectful work by which they entertain the people. Fill people’s life with happiness, make them laugh and live the moment.

In upcoming years she wanted to represent DJs all over India to aware everyone that a female can also become a DJ artist and earn fame and money.

Thank You.

DJ Lahar’s world needs much more revolutionary Women Like You.

