Meet Dr. Shigil Mathew Varghese – “Kerala s Acclaimed Consultant Physician on a mission to Provide Affordable and Advanced Healthcare Solutions”

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 23: Kerala-based, 38-years old, acclaimed consultant physician and diabetologist, Dr. Shigil Mathew Varghese is one determined and dedicated man on a mission to empower his patients with the highest quality, affordable, and advanced healthcare solutions for all. His quick decisiveness, enhanced activeness, great expertise, and a strong focus on his mission are what make him one of the most preferred medical experts in Kerala.

As an expert in providing the highest quality and comprehensive primary and ongoing medical care for over 8 years, he is immensely acknowledged for diagnosing diseases, illnesses, injuries, treatments, and recommendations to appropriate medical super specialists. Whether the patient’s body demands a specialist for any emergency or needs special intervention, Dr. Shigil’s expertise in effortlessly understanding different treatment modalities is what makes him stand out from the crowd.

Dr. Shigil Mathew is a graduate of the M.E.S. Indian School of Doha and Qatar. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery, M.B.B.S., from the prestigious Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumkur, Karnataka, India. During his internship period, he served as a house surgeon at Sri Siddhartha Medical College and General Hospital in Ernakulam, Kerala, India. He pursued his Post-Graduation degree, Doctor of Medicine (M.D), General Medicine, from the Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital, Karaikal, Pondicherry, India.

Whether it is current treatments, newer emerging treatments, or emerging treatment modalities, Dr. Shigil’s administrative fluency, critical thinking abilities – in highly pressurized situations of crisis, and ability to make the right decision and pursue it under duress speaks a lot about his character and resilience as a medical expert.

Dr. Shigil’s journey from receiving his degree to working in several medical institutions has not been a bed of roses. He has had his own struggles, limitations, and setbacks. It was when his family launched St. George Healthcare in Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta; he felt his hard work and dedication, combined with the blessings and support of his family and relatives, paid off. During those years, the same passion and hope led them to take over the pristine management of Sree Ayyappa Medical College and Research Foundation as well as Vadasserikkara in collaboration with PSN Charitable and Educational Trust.

Shortly, Dr. Shigil and his family plan to launch a medical college with seats for 150 MBBS students for the upcoming academic year. They will do so once the whole NMC process of inspection has been completed. The main objective of establishing this medical institution is to deliver budget-friendly, highly advanced, and best-quality healthcare solutions to the poor and grief-stricken families, Sabrimala pilgrims, and the wider rural population in its surrounding areas. “With this ongoing endeavour, we hope to find a way to spread the word and aid masses through this initiative,” he shared in an up-close interview with us.

Currently, Dr. Shigil Mathew Varghese serves as the Medical Director at St. George Healthcare, St. George Speech and Audiology, and St. George Dialysis Centre. For more information about him, please visit www.shigilmathew.com or www.drshigilmathewvarghese.whitecoats.com.

