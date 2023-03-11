Meet Dr. Akshaya Jain, the Undisputed Queen of Cosmetology in Pune-World News Network  

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: Dr. Akshaya Jain, An entrepreneur having 12 years of experience, is making waves in the world of cosmetology in Pune, India. Born and raised in Latur, a green city in Maharashtra, Dr. Akshaya had a passion for beauty pageants since she was a child, which fueled her ambition to create models for ordinary people in society. After completing her medical education, Dr. Akshaya pursued postgraduate studies in Clinical Cosmetology and Medical Trichology in Mumbai and went on to complete her triple master’s in Permanent Make-Up Noveau Contour from Paris and Micro-pigmentation and Scars & Hair Line Pigments from Holland.

With her expertise and dedication, Dr. Akshaya founded SKINTILLATINGG CLINICS AND INSTITUTE in 2017, which has grown into a world-class cosmetology clinic, spreading franchises and training institutes across the country. Under her leadership, the clinic has revolutionized the aesthetic industry in Pune with a landmark stamp of quality, making Dr. Akshaya the Undisputed Queen of Cosmetology in the city.

Dr. Akshaya’s clinic offers various treatments such as TRICHLOROACETIC ACID (TCA), MICRODERMABRASION, CHEMICAL PEELS, MESOTHERAPY, HIFU, DERMAL FILLERS, VAGINAL TIGHTENING, PRP THERAPY, Co2 LASER, LIPO LYSIS, ANTIOXIDANT RADIANCE THERAPY, and CAUTERISATION. Moreover, the SKINTILLATINGG INSTITUTE FOR AESTHETIC COSMETOLOGY, which is approved by the Educational Board of Vocational Training and Research (EBVTR) and accredited by the Government of India, offers diploma and master classes in various courses such as clinical cosmetology, medical trichology, botox and fillers, thread lifts, laser hair reduction, and permanent makeup.

Apart from her entrepreneurial pursuits, Dr. Akshaya is also an avid social worker, running a non-profit organization called Amaleeni, which works towards women empowerment, skill development, and gender equality. The organization has now partnered with Dr. Akshaya’s clinic to fund the course fees for therapist training and major funding for aesthetic surgery expenses for LGBT and transgenders.

Dr. Akshaya’s hard work and commitment to her profession and social work have not gone unnoticed. She has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Times Power Women Award for Youngest Entrepreneur, WOW Awards for Enterprising Women, Daalibai PURASKAR for Women Empowerment, and the GEMS Award by the National Virtual Institute of Peace & Education Society. Additionally, she was awarded an honorary doctorate for her concern and commitment towards social services through NGO Amaleeni by NVUPE – in association with Neeti Ayog & United Nations.

Dr. Akshaya’s motto, “If you follow your passion, you will never ever get tired,” is a testament to her success and dedication to her work. Her contribution to the field of cosmetology and social work has been exceptional, and she continues to inspire others to follow their passion and work towards their goals.

