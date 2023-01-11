Meet Anupam V Joshi, Founder of WAE LTD. dealing with today’s major crisis: Water

Anupam V Joshi, Founder and Managing Director, WAE

New Delhi, January 10: An avid reader and a scholar, Anupam V Joshi, as a Founder and Managing Director of WAE, set and evolved the strategic direction for the company and its portfolio of offerings while nurturing a strong leadership team to drive its execution.

He has nearly three decades of global experience in the manufacturing industry with a strong track record of driving transformation for enterprises, executing business turnarounds, and managing successful acquisitions. Anupam is an active member of the International Water Association (IWA) and is well-versed in the field of water and wastewater management.

When he first started his business in 2008, it was an opportunity. There was nothing about sustainability in his mind. It was all commerce. Besides the focus on business, the cause of today’s major existential challenge – WATER is central to Anupam’s vision to this date. Keeping this in mind, his company is into the latest technologies, to name a few, Zero Liquid Discharge and UVC technology(Patent) in developing water purifiers to prevent waste of water in any form. Along with that, he believes that developed nations have realized plastic creates a humongous amount of problems and plastic bottles is one such area where millions of bottles are wasted every day. He considers this as something where our nation is lacking behind.

Now, Mr. Anupam V Joshi is leading the most admired environmental services organization with a core objective to make a lasting contribution to the quality of life – his focus lends the opportunity to develop innovative products and services in this domain. Today, his research-driven technology company Water Air Energy (WAE) Limited, has a slew of water purifying solutions for corporations ranging from drinking water stations to water coolers and chillers. He says, “My objectives are aligning with my success; this is what keeps me motivated after all these years.”

His education qualifications include Digital Communication from the Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur, and he also holds a master’s degree in Mergers & Acquisitions, Investments & Institutional Finance from West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences as well as a postgraduate degree in Economics and International Development.

