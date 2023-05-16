Medical Philanthropy in Motion: Hitachi Rail STS Donates Ambulance to Dr MC Modi Charitable Eye Hospital

(L to R) Mr Kishore Mane, Administrator at Dr M C Modi hospital, Mr Santosh Reddy, Cine Artist and Mr Manoj Kumar, Whole Time Director & Country Head at Hitachi Rail STS India

Girish Linganna

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16: On Monday (May 15, 2023), Mr Manoj Kumar Krishnappa, Director and Head of Hitachi Rail STS India—a leading integrated rail business, offering sustainable solutions, providing people with safe, secure and comfortable transportation—formally handed over the keys of a Force Ambulance to Mr Kishore Mane Administrator Dr MC Modi Charitable Eye Hospital at an event as part of its CSR 2022-2023 initiative.

The programme was attended by eminent people from different walks of life included Mr Santosh Reddy, cine artiste; Mrs Sowbhagya Eshwaraiah, social activist; and Mr Shashidharan, Head of Sales, Hitachi Rail STS.

The Force Ambulance has been donated to enable Dr MC Modi Charitable Eye Hospital to provide better medical and relief services to the people of Bengaluru and to render various humanitarian services, like smooth transportation of patients in need of treatment to the hospital. For superior patient comfort, Force Ambulance which has a seating capacity of P+4 comes with oxygen and partial ICU facilities.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr Kishore Mane said on the occasion, “We’re privileged and happy for the support given to us by Hitachi Rail STS. It will help us render better services to people in urgent need of eye care.”

Mr Manoj Kumar said, “It’s a pleasure to be associated with Dr MC Modi Charitable Eye Hospital for the tremendous work they do for society and for the poor. I feel overwhelmed to share this gift with the people of Bengaluru in need of emergency medical care and immediate treatment of eye-related diseases.”

About Hitachi Rail STS INDIA

Hitachi Rail STS (formerly known as Ansaldo STS) is a global company and has delivered railway products and solutions as its core business for the past many decades—ranging from Metro, commuter and high-speed rolling stock through traffic management, traction and signalling solutions. In India, the company has commissioned more than 1,100 mainline railway stations, with state-of-the-art electronic interlocking solution.

In the Metro domain, the company has successfully deployed multiple projects globally with state-of-the-art reliable solutions, besides India’s Noida-Greater Noida Metro project and Kolkata Metro E-W Corridor project.

With the company quickly becoming a climate change trailblazer, its legacy will only improve over time. It is one of many to have set 2050 as the year of zero CO2 emissions throughout its entire value chain.

About Dr MC Modi Charitable Eye Hospital

Dr MC Modi Charitable Eye Hospital was established in 1980 as a camp-based hospital with a mission “to extend eye care services to the community in need through charity, ethics and hard work and vision… to become an ophthalmic hospital of ultimate choice by delivering eye care services with excellent quality and empathy.

The hospital is committed to providing quality and holistic eye care services to the community by ensuring the respect, teamwork, compassion, dignity and safety of patients.The hospital is continuously upgrading its technology with sophisticated equipment and skilled doctors, dedicated counsellors and coordinators to live up to the expectations of patients.

