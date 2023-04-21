Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd Awarded “ASSOCHAM’S Most Promising Company in Corporate Governance”

CA Sunil Nayak, Chief Financial Officer of Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd receiving the trophy & certificate of excellence

New Delhi (India), April 19: Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd, India’s fastest-growing research-driven Pharmaceutical API Contract Manufacturing Company with over 25+ advanced intermediates being marketed in more than 70 plus countries having WHO-GMP Certified Manufacturing Facilities in building bonds with Local and Global Customers was awarded the most prestigious & coveted “Most Promising Company in Corporate Governance 2023” at the ASSOCHAM’s national seminar organized under the theme Healthcare 5.0: Enhancing Healthcare Capabilities and Leadership Excellence Awards on 19th April 2023 at Kolkata.

CA Sunil Nayak, Chief Financial Officer of Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd received the coveted trophy & certificate of excellence from His Excellency Mr. Peter Cook, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Ahmedabad, & Kolkata in a power-packed gathering of industry leaders, renowned doctors, policymakers & bureaucrats. Shri. Y Ratnakar Rao, I.A.S., Secretary, Dept. of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal, Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Gangaram Hospital. New Delhi, ASSOCHAM National Healthcare Committee Member, Dr. Rupali Basu, MD & CEO, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Ltd., Mr. Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, Shri. Narayan Swarup Nigam, I.A.S., Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of West Bengal, were some of the dignitaries present in the August gatherings.

Speaking on this, Dr. Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director, Medec Dragon Private Limited said “We are truly touched & humbled to receive the Corporate Governance Award. Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd has been at the forefront of strong corporate governanceEach Director & senior management team provides a unique business perspective, experience, and skills, all valuable to the Company. The board plays a vital oversight role, which fosters shareholder value and affects stakeholder confidence through discussions with senior leaders and external advisers covering a wide range of matters, including strategy, financial performance, compliance, and public policy. We take each policy, whether investment or business expansion with utmost care & responsibilities that are fundamental to Medec’s business model”.Over the years, we’ve never stopped exploring, and we’ve evolved to provide a broad range of enriched data, trusted insights and analytics, and workflow solutions to meet our customers’ needs. With our rich heritage as we started in the year 2010, global reach, and human insight, we’re committed to providing intelligence with the power to make history as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical API’s.

India is the 3rd largest producer of API accounting for an 8 percent share of the Global API Industry. 500+ different APIs are manufactured in India, and it contributes 57 percent of APIs to prequalified list of the WHO. The Indian API market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 13.7 percent during the first four years – about 8 percent higher than the generic API industry

Medec is a preferred partner of choice across the globe for Innovators and Generic Pharmaceutical Companies. Medec APIs business has a prominent presence in markets such as Japan, APAC (Asia Pacific), the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North & Central Americas Regions. Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd provides fully integrated third-party Contract Manufacturing and Development solutions to our customers. Medec offers Third Party Contract Manufacturing under Loan License Arrangement. Medec Dragon Pvt. Ltd. is a rapidly growing asset-light company that focuses on supplying advanced-stage intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across various therapeutic segments, including life-saving drugs such as oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes management, antimalarials, antibiotics, anti-virals, pain management, among others.

Sustainability at Medec:

Medec has cemented its position as a successful and sustainable company thanks to its robust IP, highly skilled technical team, and strategic positioning in both the Indian and global markets.

Medec leverages its access to strong IP by way of various worldwide patents to manufacture products that can compete with even the most aggressive global peers.

Its technical team is adept at adapting to various manufacturing environments across India, ensuring consistent delivery of high-quality products to all customers.

Medec has forged strategic partnerships with best-in-class manufacturing partners whose world-class assets are approved by global regulatory agencies, confirming their robust quality assurance systems and sustainable manufacturing practices. These include extensive usage of biocatalytic conversions, flow chemistry, supercritical fluid extraction, and innovative synthetic processes that are highly energy-efficient and safer, among others.

Medec’s top management boasts extensive experience, enabling them to anticipate global shortages and escalating demand for various APIs and Intermediates. They have secured preferential allotments of key raw materials from global manufacturers at highly competitive rates, resulting in a strong top-line and bottom-line growth trajectory.

Medec has established lasting relationships with all its customers by offering top-notch logistics and pricing support, along with customer-centric payment terms.

Medec also enjoys a seamless supply of raw materials from its creditors, ensuring the sustained supply of quality products and reinforcing the trust among its customers.

Medec remains committed to research and development, constantly identifying and investing in future products and technologies for sustainable growth. Through cutting-edge innovations, Medec strives for better economic and environmental outcomes while simultaneously building a robust logistics network to deliver quality products to customers across the globe. By leveraging its strong technical expertise, customer-centric approach, and commitment to green chemistry, Medec is poised for continued success in the pharmaceutical industry.

