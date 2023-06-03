Meaning of World Environment Day

MP: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organises cycle rally to raise awareness ahead of World Environment Day | ANI

In our culture rivers, mountains, trees and wild creatures have always been worshipped. Terms like Nagdevta, Tulsipujan and Gaumata are part of folklore. However, with the advent of industrial revolution and consequent emergence of pollutants coupled with increasing population pressure, the ecosystem got threatened. Over the last two centuries coal and oil extraction as also mining of various minerals caused deterioration of air and water quality.

Governments all over the globe woke up to unbridled pollution when the First UN Conference on Human Environment was inaugurated at Stockholm on 5th June 1972. In India, the National Environmental Engineering and Research Institute had been set up at Nagpur in 1958. The UN Conference was followed up by the enactment of Water (Pollution Prevention and Control) Act 1974. Later, Air (Pollution Prevention and Control) Act 1981 was also enforced.

Simultaneously, Wildlife Protection Act and Forest (Conservation)Act were put on the statute book. Soil conservation measures were initiated in a big way. The objective was to preserve the green cover along with flora and fauna.

The biggest industrial disaster took place at Union Carbide plant at Bhopal on 3rd Dec, 1984 resulting in the instant death of more than 3000 inhabitants and impairing the health of thousands in the gas leakage affected municipal wards of the city. Consequently, a new umbrella legislation, Environmental Protection Act was notified in 1986. In 2001, international delegates descended again on Stockholm to sign the UN Convention on Organic Pollutants.

The celebration of World Environment Day on 5 June every year is an occasion to generate awareness of the dangers and possible solutions to the environmental problems. Though it has been a slow process, yet the younger generations are well aware of concepts like Air Quality Index and harmful effects of the use of plastics. Even a primary school child warns against the use of plastic bags which are reaching ocean beds and harming marine life. In recent years studies have confirmed that human health is also being jeopardized.

Consequently, Govt of India banned single use plastics five years back although enforcement in interior areas of States leaves much to be desired. The launching of Swatch Bharat Abhiyan by the Hon PM which has been followed by the Swatch Bharat Mission have gone a long way to enlighten the masses about importance of proper sanitation and hazards of pollutants Media and Non-Govt. Organizations ought to play aggressive role in reporting instances of failure of authorities and institutions to faithfully implement the laws. We all need to remember that constant vigilance is essential and Governments should be periodically reminded about the commitment to restrict global warming for the benefit of younger generations. Unseasonal rains and flooding on one hand and spells of droughts warn us occasionally about the danger to the planet. India has rightly given the slogan of One Earth, One Family, One Future during its presidency of G 20 group of Nations. The critical role of youth and sports in the physical well-being of populace cannot be over emphasized. As future leaders they should be healthy, mentally alert and open to arguments with negotiating skills.

Let all of us strive together.

Dr Sunali Khanna is a member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, Chairperson 18th International Symposium Metal Ions - Recent advances in Environment & Public Health. Website www.sunali.me