Md Rizwan young entrepreneur stepped in market, following his passion |

A boy who has inspiration from his father, following his father’s footsteps, turned him into young ignited entrepreneur.

Md. Rizwan Khan born in 2001, is passionate about new things and exploring new learnings. Currently he’s perusing MBA from Amity University. While academics he went to the market for taking good exposure, become a store designer and developer, onward he opened his own.

With having the good business mindset, he always tries innovative fusions which makes him good leader as well as a successful entrepreneur. An entrepreneur is all about the entrepreneur and his team, in both subjects Rizwan is a highly enlightened guy. With good team building and developing strategies Rizwan and his team provided goods to his customer at very reasonable and comfortable range. Also, his team impressed people with their polite and cooperative behaviour. As he’s a passionate and exploring entrepreneur so his next milestone is to boost his business across the globe. In academics too Rizwan is an excellent man, who received many awards and applause for his excellence and innovative thoughtful ideas.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)