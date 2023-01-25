Md Faisal Ahmed a popular singer set to create a good buzz around the music industry

New Delhi (India), January 24: New generation talented musician Md Faisal Ahmed. Born 12 November 2000 in Bangladesh. Currently his family is staying in Dhaka Uttara. He has been connected with music since childhood.

At the age of 20, Md Faisal Ahmed is doing 3 Single albums. He got introduced to the music industry with the launch of his first soundtrack “Mayar Jale Kano Jorailam” on SoundCloud first. which is available on various music platforms including iTunes, Jio Savan and Amazon Music. He wrote and composed this song. His two romantic albums “Michha Kano Kadis Ra Tui Nudir Kinaraye” and “Tui Baro Baiman Ra Bandhu” have empowered the youth. Needless to say, he has music videos on platforms like Tik Toker and is publishing his songs on other social video platforms like Facebook Library and Instagram.

When asked about the purpose of working with music, Md Faisal Ahmed said, I think music works as a part of cultural revolution. People watch antics in the name of entertainment. Nora falls in love with the culture. I am hopeful that in the coming days people will leave the vulgar music and accept our healthy and beautiful entertainment. He said, this is my hope for every people to spread culture.

Md Faisal Ahmed also wants to own and support orphans in the future. Where children from street children to privileged children will be kept. They have to provide accommodation and food. Another dream of hers is to support a hospital for pregnant mothers. Where the helpless poor will receive treatment without money.

