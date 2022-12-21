Mastiii Zone in the Sun City to Win Hearts of Jodhpurities

New Delhi, December 21: If you want to explore something new in the fun department and sate your senses, then this is for you.

Mastiii Zone has opened its latest outlet in the Sun City Jodhpur – the newly opened indoor gaming zone marks a significant stride towards strengthening Mastiii Zone’s foothold in Northwestern India. It is a sizable contribution to the brand’s latest expansion spree.

Located at Cazri Road Jodhpur, the outlet is spread across 25000 sq ft and offers a modern ambience, gooey vibes, and captivating rides that catalyse an excellent gaming experience. The ultra-engaging VR rides are something we all are totally psyched about! However, together there are always more options to choose from. Mastiii Zone Jodhpur offers non-stop gaming in the form of Neon lit bowling alley, Trampoline Park, Human Washing Machine, Virtual Reality Games, House of the Dead, Cricket Simulator, 7D Motion Ride, and Kid’s Play Area. Dashing Cars and a wide array of Arcade Games. Visitors will be graced with a string of reimagined arcade games in a supremely flashy arena.

If you want to explore something new in the fun department and sate your senses, then this is for you. Mastiii Zone has opened its latest outlet in the Sun City Jodhpur, Amravati, Ludhiana, and Gurugram – the newly opened indoor gaming zones mark a significant stride towards strengthening Mastiii Zone’s foothold in Northwestern and Southern India. It is a sizable contribution to the brand’s latest expansion spree.

Kids and adults alike can choose from a multitude of gaming-based recreational activities from an unexpectedly convincing collection of games and rides at Mastiii Zone. Mastiii Zone is now here at 4 new to remind you that nothing compares to the joy that’s shared in real space, the ‘living’ moments of our life that we share with one another.

“As we have received an incredibly overwhelming response for our already existing stores, especially the newer ones, we have decided to evolve further not just in terms of quantity but quality as well.” “People want to explore beyond smartphone gaming, particularly in times like these – we are living in a post-pandemic era which is witnessing changed adult behaviours, and we need to tap into this newly created market potential.”

“The new additions at Mastiii Zone are a result of extensive R&D, and that is essentially why we are able to set a benchmark for all that we do in our field, elevating the gaming experience a few notches higher, with every new outlet and every new addition, likewise.”

The leading gaming zone chain, Mastiii Zone, is owned by Modern Group, which aims to bolster its manufacturing rapidly and bring a variety of innovative arcades and rides to boost nitro into Mastiii Zone. Mastiii Zoners believe that ‘the child at one’s heart’ shall never die and thereby offer an exhaustive range of entertaining games for all ages!

The conventional jogging and morning walks have become too mainstream to find relief from hectic school & work schedules; therefore, we, with the opening of Mastiii Zone Jodhpur, came up with a whole new way of having fun and maintaining kids’ physical fitness along with thrusts of creativity and mental stimulation.

The family-friendly game spot is indeed a perfect destination to hit with your kids, especially when they would be feeling like being in need of a major break or getting away from it all. If you are visiting the Jodhpur alleyways of indoor thrill and exciting arcade lanes inside Mastiii Zone, don’t forget to take a selfie with our BTS boys!

