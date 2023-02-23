Master Data Protection and Privacy Laws with SkillArbitrage’s Latest Course

SkillArbitrage launches data protection and privacy laws course

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 22: SkillArbitrage, the edtech brand, has announced the launch of a diploma course in international data protection and privacy laws at a time when growing digitisation has led to increased concerns around data protection which have led to a massive increase in the demand for data protection and privacy professionals.

The 6-month program is specifically designed for young lawyers, law students, in-house counsels, chartered accountants, and company secretaries who are interested in shifting their focus from traditional areas of legal and compliance practice to technology laws and wish to work with fast-growing startups, law firms or in the privacy teams of companies.

The Diploma in International Data Protection and Privacy Laws is a comprehensive course that covers all aspects of data protection and privacy laws. It covers topics such as data processing agreements and related work, data protection legislation in the EU, US, Canada, South East Asia, India and the Middle East, privacy risk management, and more.

The course curriculum is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in the field of data protection and privacy laws. This is achieved through a combination of theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and hands-on experience.

Between 2020 and 2021, many countries have either contemplated new data protection legislation or have revamped the existing ones. For example, Canada is considering a new Digital Charter Implementation Act to replace its privacy law. State legislatures in the USA, such as California and Virginia, have passed state-level privacy laws, and several other states have prepared draft privacy legislation or introduced privacy bills. Brazil passed a data protection law in September 2020, Australia plans to review its privacy legislation, and China and India are planning to introduce privacy legislation.

The growing demand for data protection and privacy professionals is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing number of data breaches, the growing concern about privacy among consumers, and the increasing complexity of privacy laws and regulations. Companies of all sizes and industries are recognizing the importance of privacy and are looking for experts who can help them comply with these laws and protect their customers’ personal data.

As the amount of personal data being collected and processed continues to grow, there is a growing need for experts who can help ensure that this data is protected and used in a responsible and ethical manner.

The number of job opportunities in this field is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. In particular, there is a growing need for experts in the areas of privacy risk management, data protection legislation, and data security.

Grand View Research came out with a report in which it found that the global data protection as a service market size was valued at USD 11.97 billion in 2019. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The reports indicate that a massive jump in the number of job opportunities is expected in the field.

Companies look for experts who can help them navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of data privacy and security. This includes roles in privacy teams at tech companies, data privacy consultants, and data protection specialists at technology startups.

SkillArbitrage’s programme is unique in that it goes beyond simply teaching the law, it equips students with the practical tools and experience they need to succeed in a rapidly growing and dynamic field.

“As the world becomes increasingly digitized, privacy and data protection have become critical issues that impact us all. This creates a huge demand for data protection and privacy professionals and presents bright career prospects,” said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO of SkillArbitrage.

“With this in mind, we are proud to launch our Diploma in International Data Protection and Privacy Laws course, which will provide a new generation of professionals with the skills they need to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of privacy and security,” Mukherjee added.

About SkillArbitrage

SkillArbitrage trains young professionals from India and other developing countries to get international remote jobs, remote internships and freelance work from startups & SMEs in the US, UK, Canada, UAE and other advanced economies so that they can earn in dollars no matter where they live.

With more businesses around the world getting comfortable with remote workers and realising that they can access a much better talent pool at a fraction of the cost by hiring remotely across borders, it has become increasingly important to help Indian youth to identify, prepare, for and pitch for these cross-border career opportunities.

SkillArbitrage courses and placement support have been especially popular with housewives and mothers of young children, professionals looking for side gigs and extra income, digital natives looking to escape office cubicles & those living in smaller cities who cannot move to large metros to find jobs as they now do not have to restrict themselves to a small local job market anymore.

