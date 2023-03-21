Marcowagon opens the pathway for the famous brand MAVI in India

An aspirational lifestyle and customer-centric brand with a broad appeal and celebrity endorsements. Mavi is super popular in the US denim market.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 20: Brand MAVI, having a stronghold in the global denim market, has finally set foot on Indian soil by making its debut through Marcowagon. Marcowagon Retail Pvt. Ltd., being a leading licensee for global fashion and lifestyle brands, has successfully launched & built Global brands through Indian e-commerce & retailing. The company has launched brands like NA-KD, Trendyol (Turkey), OVS (Italy), XINT ( Europe), and Tom Tailor (Germany), which are enjoying success with leading platforms like Ajio Reliance, Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, Flipkart, firstcry.com, and Tata Cliq, among many others.

The iconic popular denim brand has received a lot of love from celebs like Katherine Heighl, Heidi Klum, Kate Hudson, Colin Farrell, Lady Gaga, Matthew McConaughey, and Kendall Jenner. As Richard Branson quoted for the brand, “You won’t catch me in a tie. I like comfortable clothes such as my Mavi jeans, Belstaff jacket, and Armani button-down shirt. They are comfortable enough for flights and nice enough for meetings.” And why not? Mavi’s handcrafted denim speaks for itself. Its production house in turkey is a must for professional denim enthusiasts to visit.

Marcowagon launched the brand back in 2021 as an exclusive partnership with Ajio. “We plan to soon transform the brand to shop-in-shop with premium retail stores across India. We are strategizing to reach a 100cr+ business in revenue. This year our intentions are also to find an iconic face and collaborate campaigns for the brand,” comments Zenil Shah, founder and director of Marcowagon.

Known for its fits, silhouettes, hand-washed denim, and premium quality, perhaps no brand better represents denim’s Mediterranean aesthetic than Mavi. With a wide range of trends that caters to young youth to even 45-year-old millennial, the brand has successfully established itself as a classic brand. Currently, the entire catalogue is 100% imported from turkey. Mavi is tight-lipped in their production; the whole process of making denim, from yarn to fabric to the final piece, takes place inside Mavi’s own factory. The process is done entirely by their in-house team.

Mavi understands the youth and changing demands. The brand’s current 70% of customers, according to data, are under 35. They also have been voted as the #1 best youth brand in their home country. India’s dynamic large population, with 65% under 35, is the perfect next market to grow the consumer base for the brand and drive new customer acquisition.

Recently Mavi celebrated 25 years of denim. The brand took on a video campaign to celebrate its milestone.

With 50+ international brands, 5million+ consumers based through the e-commerce marketplace, and an experience of 10 years, Marcowagon has grown into one of the most dynamic lifestyle powerhouses that is redefining the Cross-border E-commerce fashion industry in India & Globally. With 7+ warehouses in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Haryana, and Ahmedabad and by opening five or more international sourcing and liaisoning offices in Turkey, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Middle East, the company has also expanded its global reach.

For more information, visit their LinkedIn and Instagram.

