Manoj Suryadevara Receives Business Mint Nationwide Award for Most Prominent Industry Professional – 2023, Bentonville in Retail Product Management Category – Walmart Global Tech

Manoj Suryadevara

New Delhi (India), March 20: Product management is an essential function within a company that is critical to its success. Manoj Suryadevara, a product leader, has led multiple data and application products ranging from customer data to supply chain applications to preventing fraud in e-commerce transactions. The impact of his work is at scale, with hundreds of business partners and millions of customers involved. He has developed product strategies, improving the growth of products by introducing optimization techniques and novel ways of analyzing data for targeted marketing and sales through personalization, predictive modeling, cross-selling opportunities, and, most importantly, improving the product quality and experience for customers.

Manoj’s extensive problem-solving and critical thinking skills enable him to identify use cases for diverse users. They have a significant impact on multiple products on a large scale. He spearheads the strategy and vision for new and established products, enhancing current offerings, and introduces new services. As a Product Leader, Manoj possesses a rare blend of technical, business, and interpersonal skills, which makes him an effective leader for delivering complex business objectives through innovative problem-solving techniques.

Besides his professional expertise at the workplace, he is an avid participant in the product management community.

Manoj is a member of the Product Advisory board at Dev network and a Thought leader at 3AI. He judges products in the technology field for the Stevie, Globee, Codie, Devpost hackathons, Brandon Hill, and Devies awards. Also, he won multiple awards at the national and international levels.

Manoj’s effort in giving solutions to product management issues has been outstanding. By his skill in enhancing systems and procedures across many enterprises, he has made important contributions to product management. He iterated on fantastic products and launched new efforts based on client input. Manoj’s devotion and commitment to the product area have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and those who have worked with him. His Business Mint award for Most Significant Industry Professional – 2023, Bentonville, in the Product Management category, demonstrates his dedication, experience, and contributions to product management. He serves as a role model and source of inspiration for new and aspiring product managers.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.