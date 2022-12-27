Manju Yagnik walks the ramp along  with 55 women leaders to support  Cancer Patients at a fashion show organized by Shaina NC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Manju Yagnik, the Vice Chairperson at Nahar Group and the Sr. Vice President at NAREDCO, Maharashtra, supported the noble cause for the rehabilitation of cancer patients by walking the ramp at a fashion show organised by the Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP). The event in Mumbai saw 55 women achievers, including Ms. Yagnik, from all walks of life – doctors, social entrepreneurs, artists, influencers, lawyers, businesswomen, etc. come together to support the cause of helping India’s Cancer Patients in every way possible.

The event organised at the Taj Lands’ End was supported by well-known names like Sonali Bendre, Swapnil Kothari, Seema Singh, Jayshree Periwal, Ramya Chaturvedi, Rashmi Uday Singh, Payal Kothari, Mickey Mehta, Suzanne Memon, Nivedita Shreyans, Poonam Sandhu, Dr Karishma Kirti and many others.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Yagnik said, “I feel immensely grateful to be a part of this wonderful initiative taken up by the CFBP and Shaina NC. This is a massive showcase of women’s empowerment orchestrated for a noble cause of supporting the cancer patients of India. Together we want to make a difference in the lives of these patients by initiating multiple cancer-aid activities. I also urge more women to come forward and create many such platforms for the betterment of our society. More so, this unique initiative’s social and non-profit proceedings epitomising fair business ethics and authentic consumer practices are commendable. I extend my full support towards CFBP and Ms. Shaina NC for having me here as a part of this noble vision.”

