Maninder Buttar Collabs with Amandeep Singh Batra, New Video Coming Soon

Celebrino Records, Producer Amandeep Singh Batra’s independent record label has been part of the conversation among music fans for quite a long time. The reason behind such great hype among fans that while expanding the horizons of indie pop music to another level, the label releases blockbuster music videos continuously and consistently.

As the year 2022 ends in just couple of weeks, Producer Amandeep Singh Batra is all set to wow fans with some mega-budget music videos very soon in early 2023. Fans are anticipating and looking forward to some of the first-ever and biggest collaborations of the Punjabi Music Industry through Celebrino Records.

According to sources, Punjabi Music sensation Maninder Buttar is working on his next project with Producer Amandeep Singh Batra and the video may release in the first quarter of 2023.

Music videos like Pagal Ft. Armaan Malik & Kritika Malik, Badmashi Ft. Balkar Ankhila, How Ft. David Sandhu, Jas Dhaliwal & Fouji and Ishq Nibhava FT. Shakti Arora & Divya Agarwal are some of the blockbuster songs released on Celebrino Records' official YouTube channel. These video songs all together count over more than 100 million views and truely reflects Amandeep Singh Batra’s production quality.