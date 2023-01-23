Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens a new grand showroom in Hathwa Market, Bakerganj, Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 21: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the country’s largest gold and diamond retail chains, inaugurated its new store in Bakerganj, Patna on 07 January 2023 at Urban Plaza, Bari Path, Bakerganj, Patna, near Hathwa Market. This showroom, located in Bakerganj, Patna, was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Sita Sahu, Mayor Patna and Rashmi Chandravanshi, Deputy Mayor Patna. This store is Located in Bakerganj, Patna, and spread over a 4300 sq. ft. retail area, offers a luxurious ambience that compels customers to be completely mesmerized in the world of pure gold and diamonds. The store offers fine gold jewellery, Kundan jewellery, royal antique jewellery, and precious gems and stones. Each piece comes with intricate works of art rich in elegance with unique designs. The store is designed to warmly invite customers and respect the city’s rich heritage. A diverse collection of traditional handicraft designs caters to the interests of those enthralled by the culture and heritage of the revered land. The most prestigious contemporary designs and lightweight jewellery are also available. A separate bridal section showcases a selection of mesmerizing jewellery for brides-to-be. With a wide range of the latest designs for every occasion, the new store also showcases popular sub-brands like Era, Precia, Ethnics etc. As part of the launch offer, the customer will get an assured gold coin free with every purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and above and diamond jewellery worth Rs 25,000 and above. All Staff are thoroughly trained to provide customers with a safe and convenient shopping experience. Customers who came on the occasion of the inauguration got a new shopping experience and got to see a different passion for shopping. On the occasion of the inauguration, all the dignitaries of the city were present, along with the company’s Regional Head Jishad, and Marketing Head, Sanjeev Shukla.

As part of its commitment to customers, the brand has taken an unprecedented step in offering uniform gold rates across the country with its ‘One India One Gold Rate’ initiative. As per a recent market survey, the gold rate in Malabar Gold & Diamonds is up to Rs.200 less than the market gold rates in Patna. The brand also offers the Fair Price Promise, which focuses on providing a fair making charge for a wide range of products.

In addition, Malabar Gold & Diamonds makes 10 promises to its customers. The promises of providing transparency and the best value for money include a transparent price tag that indicates the weight of the stone, the net weight, and the charges for the stone in the jewellery. The brand assures lifetime maintenance for jewellery. Zero percent deduction on the exchange of old gold jewellery (100% exchange), 100% BIS hallmarking certifying the purity of gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds, a 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing and fair ensure labour practices. With a strong retail network of 300 stores across 10 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is rapidly expanding across markets.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of the Malabar Group. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has its head office in Kerala, with branches in various cities in India. Owned by over 4000 shareholders, the group has excelled in quality products and services and has over 13,000 professionals working for its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds is also an online store that offers its customers an opportunity to shop through their website www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com and buy their favourite jewellery anytime and any day from the comfort of their homes.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)