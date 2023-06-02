Makers for film Lioness host a reception followed after the Blue Plaque ceremony for Princess Sophia Duleep Singh

New Delhi (India), June 2: Makers for Paige Sandhu and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer, recently announced film Lioness hosted a reception followed by the Blue Plaque ceremony for Princess Sophia Duleep Singh at Hampton Court, South-West London, UK. Making her the first ever woman of Sikh Heritage to be commemorated with a Blue Plaque in London.

The film ‘Lioness’ written and to be directed by Kajri Babbar, is inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep. The film narrates the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. While Paige plays Princess Sophia, Aditi plays the protagonist Mehak Kaur of the other story, a fictional tale of an educated, married immigrant woman living in 1990’s Southall.

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, born in 1876, was the Princess of Punjab, the granddaughter of the great Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and the Goddaughter of Queen Victoria. Sophia was one of the key leaders of the suffragette movement in the UK. She remained a tireless advocate for the rights of women and children till her last day. A Blue plaque honouring her was unveiled at her former home in south-west London.

A reception hosted by the makers of the film followed that was attended by many renowned personalities from various walks of life like Gurdas Maan, Gurinder Chadha, Peter Bance, Capt. Jay Sohal, MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Lady Singh of Wimbledon, Lord Indarjit Singh – Baron of Wimbledon, Maj. Dal Singh Virdee MBE, Seema Anand, MP Preet Kaur Gill,

Vaishalli Paatil, Ajit Pal Singh, along with Kajri and Paige themselves.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was invited, couldn’t make it but wrote back to the makers congratulating them.

