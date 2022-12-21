Mahi Mahi song released by JA productions is the winning heart of audience

Ahmedabad, December 21: The Indian entertainment industry is growing with every passing day. Dozens of songs get released every week, but only a few of them manage to reach the heart of the audience. Produced by Ankusha Sharma, “Maahi Maahi” is one such warm and rhythmic song that has captured many eyeballs and won lakhs of hearts. The song features charming Rahuul Chowdhary and stunning Koshika Bakaria. Khush Thakur directed this song in the mesmerizing location of Dalhousie. The natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh is reflected in its heels, mountains and greenery.

Sung by Raja Hasan and Dhwani Pawar, the song is about a love story which has a suspenseful end. The song is so melodious that anyone who hears it once wants to hear it back. It’s such a treat to ears that one can listen to it while doing their work or travelling alone. Music composer and lyricist Karan Lakhan have done an impressive job by giving it a soulful tune and meaningful lyrics.

The song was launched on YouTube, one of the most used video-streaming apps. With Jassi as production head, the song hit over 2 million views and 420+ comments. It has made its mark in people’s hearts within less than a week and is continuously winning more hearts. People have been very complimentary of the song. In the era of expensive cars, meaningless girls, unnecessary crime and intimate scenes, the song has made its mark on audiences’ hearts without having any of it. Rahuul’s good looks and Koshika’s innocence have dropped many jaws. Apparently, people loved their chemistry on-screen. Also, drone shots of Dalhousie show the town’s beauty during the winter, when it was covered in snow and looked breathtakingly beautiful.

The song is produced by JA Production, which is a United Kingdom-based arts and entertainment company. The company’s resources include case management, inventory management, and visualizations. The mission of the company is to provide a platform for enthusiastic young children and entrepreneurs. As a result, the JA Company was launched in 2020 with the Punjabi song HANJU. It’s available on JA Production’s YouTube channel. JA will embark on new projects such as videos and short stories. Customers for JA productions include world-renowned artists, cutting-edge brands, theatre, television networks, and streaming channels. They do, however, immortalize events and turn the private into the public domain. They do, however, tell incredible stories about legendary and emerging artists. They thrive on the creative process, from project conception to completion.

JA Production’s upcoming projects include songs named Raahon mein and Baarish, which are sung by Bollywood playback singers Shaan Mukherjee and Javed Ali, respectively. Extremely talented Karan Lakhan will be helming the seats of lyricist, composer, and music director for both songs. Moreover, our other six projects are works in progress which we will reveal more about soon. We are thrilled to share the magic of the world that we are currently making.

