Mahesh Savani-led PP Savani Group marries off 300 fatherless girls

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29: Continuing with its unmatched social initiative of helping fatherless girls get married, PP Savani Group organised the marriage of 300 such girls at mass wedding ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday. Girls belonging to different communities and religions were married off at the mass wedding ceremonies.

Mahesh Savani of PP Savani Group embarked on the noble initiative of helping girls who have lost their fathers get married in 2012. Since then, he has performed the kanyadaan of as many as 4,572 fatherless girls with full pomp and gaiety. PP Savani Group also takes care of giving gifts to the brides to mark the special day in their lives.

This year’s mass wedding ceremony has been dedicated to spiritual guru and leader Late Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whose 100th year is being celebrated through various events.

The unique seva yagna has also inspired people in other cities and states to host similar mass weddings. This year, the Lakhani family of Janvi Labgrown Group has also associated with PP Savani Group for the noble cause this year.

150 girls were married at mass weddings at PP Savani Chaitanya Vidyasankul at Abrama on December 24 and as many on December 25. The couples were married with the chanting of shlokas and mantras in the presence of a large number of guests.

“We are not only giving Kariyavar (gifts given by the bride’s father to the bride and her relatives) but also shoulder all the responsibility of our daughters throughout their marriage life,” said Mahesh Savani of PP Savani group. “We shoulder all the responsibility of our daughters’ families related to education, health and other responsibilities”, said Vipul Talaviya, Administrator of PP Savani Hospital and Media Convener of PP Savani Group.

The marriage of Sneh Rajubhai Savani and Monark Rameshbhai Savani, who belong to the Savani family, also took place at the same venue on December 25.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at the mass wedding ceremony on Saturday to bless the newlywed couples. The Chief Minister said on the occasion that marrying off thousands of girls and taking care of them throughout their life is an unparalleled service. He lauded the PP Savani Group for the initiative and said that it was an inspiration to humanity.

Organised under the name “Dikri Jagat Janani”, the mass wedding ceremony also witnessed the creation of a world record with more than 1 lakh people voluntarily taking a pledge to donate their organs. The unique feat, organised in association with Angadaan Charitable Trust, Donate Life Foundation, and Jeevandeep Organ Donation Foundation, has found a place in the India Book of Records, adding another feather to Surat’s cap which is already among the leading cities in organ donation.

The event was graced by noted organ donation inspirers like Dilipdada Deshmukh (Founder of Organ Donation Charitable Trust), Nilesh Mandlewala of Donate Life Foundation and Piyush Gondaliya of Jeevandeep Organ Donation Foundation at Abrama village in Mota Varachha.

The unique record was set with the support of PP Savani Group and Jeevandeep Organ Donation Foundation Trust, 1,38,283 people decided to donate organs and more organ donation forms are being received every day.

A revolutionary educational mission was also launched on the occasion. PP Savani Group has adopted 1,000 orphans, Divyangs, and children belonging to economically weaker sections, and will support their preparations for admission to medical, engineering, CA, and other such courses in association with CFE-Kota.

State BJP president CR Patil, Union Minister of State for Railway and Textile Darshana Jardosh, state home minister Harsh Sanghavi, forest and environment minister Mukesh Patel, state education minister Praful Pansheriya, Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj president Kanji Bhalala, Padmashree Mathur Savani, MLAs Vinod Moradiya, Purnesh Modi, Jitu Vaghani, Manu Patel, Pravin Ghoghari, Sandeep Desai, Mohan Dodhiya, Kanti Balar, Sangeeta Patil, Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala, and others were also present.

PP Savani Group also takes care of the educational and healthcare needs of thousands of fatherless children.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor