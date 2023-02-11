MAHATECH is a backbone of all SME’s to get your business to next level Mr. Devdatta Deshpande CEO Thermax Bioenergy Solutions Pvt Ltd

Most Awaited 19th MAHATECH 2023 B2B Industrial Exhibition to start today

New Delhi (India), February 10: The 4-day Industrial expo will start today at New Agriculture College Ground, Sinchan Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Pune More than 275 exhibitors, and 25000+ visitors from India and abroad will be visiting this expo. MAHATech 2023 Mega industrial exhibition was inaugurated at the hands of Chief Guest Mr. Devdatta Deshpande CEO of Thermax.

MAHATech is an exclusive B2B exhibition spread over four focused pavilions comprising of Corporates and Small & Medium Enterprises from Engineering, Machinery, Machine Tools, Process Equipment, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation & Automation equipment, Pharma, and supporting industries.

The exhibition will display the latest Products, Machinery, equipment & latest innovation in the Industry from all over India and abroad in each section. MAHATech is an ideal platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their latest products, upgrade and enhance their capacities and modernize their businesses.

Mr. Devdatta Deshpande, CEO of Thermax Bioenergy Solutions Pvt. ltd said on this occasion,” MAHATECH is the backbone of all SMEs to get our business to the next level. Mahatech is not our vendor. We call them our partner. Lots of emerging businesses should be prepared for future edge technology. ”

MAHATech – An Exclusive Industrial Exhibition

MAHATech 2023 is supported by the Ministry of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, COSIA (Chamber of Small Industries Association), TSSIA (Thane Small Scale Industries Association), GIA (Gowalis Industries Association), Gokul Shirgaon Industries Association, Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh.

MAHATech is Sponsored by:-

Platinum Sponsor: Ronak Switchgear & Automation

Gold Sponsor: Alphalogic Industries Limited

This exhibition has been a prominent medium to promote products and services to the discerning target audience. Maharashtra Industries Directory, with the foundation of its unique publication, has streamlined the field of industrial trade fairs and technical conferences covering a wide range of industrial sectors.

This year we are organizing three Events for SMEs

Vendor Development Meet on 10 February 2023

NSIC Conference on 11 February 2023

Digital Marketing Conference on 11 February 2023.

Vendor Development Meet: The Vendor Development Meet is an interactive platform between OEM buyers and SME suppliers. OEMs such as Tata Steel, Bharat

Electronics and Praj Industries are participating in this meet. The meet will enable SMEs to have direct communication with OEMs to understand their purchase requirements. (Vendor Development Meet is exclusively for MAHATech Exhibitors only)

NSIC Conference: This conference is organised in association with NSIC for the benefit of SMEs. At the conference, NSIC will provide information about their support services to SMEs for Marketing, Finance, Procurement, etc. NSIC conference will be held on 11 February 2023 between 10 am and 1 pm. Conference registration is free. Interested SMEs can register on www.maha-tech.com.

Digital Marketing Conference: We are conducting a Digital Marketing conference to educate and inform Industrial SMEs about the importance of Digital Media to promote their businesses. The conference will be held on 11 February 2023 at 3 pm. This conference is exclusively for the Industrial Manufacturing SMEs only. Conference registration is free. Interested SMEs can register on www.maha-tech.com.

Mr. Vinay Marathe, Director of Marathe Infotech Pvt Ltd.

shared at the time of MAHATECH’s inaugural event,” we can proudly say today that MAHATECH can put Housefull board outside of this venue this year. a lot of companies are on the waiting list, which we are dreaming of since MAHATECH started 19 years back. This year MAHATECH is full and 51 companies are on the waiting list.

Many large Industrial buyers are expected to visit MAHATech 2023 to meet their production and purchase requirements. MAHATechs goal is to promote the growth of the manufacturing sector, by giving them the right platform. we also support the MAKE IN INDIA initiative launched by our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji.

This year many prominent brands such as SHARANG CORPORATION, WELD TECH CORPORATION, NISHA ENGINEERING WORKS, RATNADEEP CASTING, INTACT AUTOMATION P.LTD. SHREE PERFORATORS, SUCHET SYSTEM, RENU ELECTRONICS

