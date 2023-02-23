Madhavbuag Imparts Scientific Evidence Based Disease Reversal Training to Uttarakhand Govt. Doctors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: As part of its larger social objective of helping people gain complete freedom from diseases, Madhavbaug, an Ayurvedic specialist in treating and reversing various cardiovascular metabolic disorders through its strong scientific research-based approach successfully trained 65 government doctors from the state of Uttarakhand in its disease reversal program.

Madhavbaug, with his mission to “Heart Disease Free India” this is the the first initiative in the state of Uttarakhand and plans to spread across the nation in a phased manner.

Our aim is to make available our scientific evidence-based signature treatment and therapies to all through various government ayurvedic hospitals and clinics across India, said Dr Rohit Sane, Founder & CEO, Madhavbaug.

Madhavbaug scored over other leading institutions in the country due to its well-established scientific evidence-based research and treatment methods. It’s success in treating and reversing cardio-metabolic disorders such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes and other cardiac illnesses have been published in over 150 peer reviewed allopathic medical journals both nationally and globally.

The three-day training programme, organized by the department of Ayush was inaugurated on February 6, 2023 in the presence of Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, secretary Ayush, Uttarakhand, Prof Sunil Joshi, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Ayurved University and Dr Vijaykumar Jogdande, additional secretary, Ayush.

The offline training would be followed by continuous training through the online mode. Madhavbuag, will also make available its patient support through mibPULSE app and Doctor Support through powerMAP a copyrighted software absolutely free of cost to select few Ayurvedic health and wellness centers in Uttarakhand.

Dr Gurudatta Amin, chief medical officer and Dr Pravin Ghadigaonkar, head of medical operations were the key trainers from Madhavbaug.

“There was great enthusiasm from doctors for our disease reversal programmes. Our findings and results from the past two decades of extensive research in the field of disease reversal programmes and our success with the scientific evidence-based Ayurveda was shared with them. We are extremely happy that the people of Uttarakhand are going to be the major beneficiary of this initiative,” said Dr Gurudatta Amin, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Madhavbuag.

Through a combination of diet, medication, exercise, panchakarma and other therapies including lifestyle modifications, Madhavbaug has managed to successfully treat and reverse diseases like obesity, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac illness in almost 10 lakh patients till date.

About us: With more than a decade experience in preventive cardiology, Madhavbaug has a strong track record of patients who have obtained relief from life threatening diseases with Madhavbaug’s treatments. Founded in 2006 with a vision to reduce the mortality and morbidity due to heart disease and lifestyle disorders, Madhavbaug has established a strong foothold in non-invasive cardiac care with over 300 clinics and 2 hospitals.

