Luxurious Fragrance Range Offerings from Rosemoore

New Delhi (India), May 19: Fragrances are a potent tool to increase focus, reduce stress and enhance memory. They are powerful in uplifting the environment. Aromas may bring about feelings of peace and joy because of their potent emotional impact. The scents you select will improve the atmosphere whether they come from scented candles, essential oils, perfumes, or herbal sachets.

Rosemoore’s product line is elegant & classy yet reasonably priced, enabling them to meet the diverse needs of a large Indian consumer base. Special attention are given in packaging to make them perfect gifts items as well for multiple occasion.

Their beautifully packed items are also created to complement any environment, whether it be a home, office, spa, or shopping centre. They blend the exclusive Rosemoore perfumes with high-quality scented products. They have a wide range of products with multiple fragrances in a loop.

Blue Oud:

An elegant scent with notes of warm spice, a heart of cold bergamot and lavender, heightened by basil and geranium, and a lavish base of patchouli and tonka. Long-lasting blue oud fragrance create a heavenly atmosphere. Unapologetically elegant with a hint of sheer extravagance.

Egyptian Cotton:

Egyptian Cotton is a sophisticated and stylish fragrance that combines delicate musk and white oak. It has a musky and powdery flowery aroma. Cotton adds airiness and sublimity. The usage of ozone powder also makes one think of the chilly breezes that blow on hot summer days. Ozone gives the mixture a dewy quality. Overall, the scent of Egyptian cotton is comforting, seductive, and enticing and lasts for a very long time.

Egyptian cotton can promote mental relaxation and a tranquil environment. It produces uplifting feelings and enhances general physical and mental wellbeing

White Mulberry

An exquisite, festive scent of mulberry enhanced with a silky patchouli, nutmeg, and vanilla base.An oriental scent with a strong influence and a striking golden sweetness is White Mulberry Fragrance Oil. It has a classic touch while still being warm, vibrant, and magnificent. The delight is increased by the sparkling brilliance of the high notes. The base finally sweetens with the enduring warmth of patchouli, nutmeg, and vanilla, illuminating the passionate heart.

Pink Pomelo:

Juicy pink grapefruit and zesty notes of lemon peel and dew-fresh lush greenery combine to create a light, energising fragrance. Pink Pomelo has an orange-tinged, zesty, fresh, distinctive perfume that promotes happiness. It has a really crisp, fresh scent.

Pink pomelo vapours can also assist in soothing the mind and relieving physical stress when used in a reed diffuser.

