Lung cancer awareness month: advice by 5 best cancer specialists

Mumbai, December 13: Lung cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer with people diagnosed worldwide each year and still the leading cause of cancer death globally. Advances in prevention, treatment, and early detection have reduced the number of deaths from Lung cancer. Early detection is important because lung cancer symptoms usually do not appear until the disease is advanced. Research shows that C-T screening can lower the risk of lung cancer death in certain people based on their age, general health, and smoking history.

In honour of Lung Cancer Awareness, we have brought some suggestions from the best pulmonologists to overcome the fear of cancer and fight it with your full might.

Dr. Gunjesh Kumar Singh,

MBBS, MD, DM Medical oncology (Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai),

ESMO certified medical oncologist, ACORD fellow (Australia),

Consultant & Head of the department of medical oncology – Bhagwaan Mahavir Medica Super Speciality Hospital, Jharkhand

Lung cancer is mainly an older person’s disease, but it can also affect young people. The risk factors are different than for older adults and include smoking tobacco, pollution, and lifestyle change. Both active and passive smoking can lead to lung cancer. The genetic link to lung cancer is being assessed by researchers. The most crucial step that can help prevent lung cancer is quitting smoking. In addition, staying away from passive smoking, pollution control, and adopting a healthy lifestyle may also help lower the risk. Screening for lung cancer is a valuable tool that can help detect it at an early stage when it’s easier to treat.

Dr. Sneha Tirpude,

MD, DNB (Pulmonary medicine), Asthma Allergy fellow – King’s College (UK),

Consultant pulmonologist -Ruby hall clinic & Aster Clinic, Pune

The low-yield cigarettes, which have ventilation holes so that the smoke pulled is diluted by room air, may ironically be responsible for the increased incidence of adenocarcinoma lung.

It may be because of compensatory smoking (e.g., deeper inhalation and longer breath holding) observed among smokers of low tar low nicotine cigarettes or even vaping.

The relative risk of lung cancer mortality declines from 23.4 to 5.3 after 15 years of abstinence for men and 21.1 to 2.4 for women. Craving to smoke lasts for months after a smoker stops smoking.

There are 7 first-line medications. These include 5 nicotine medications (nicotine gums, inhaler, lozenge, nasal spray, and patch) and 2 non-nicotine medications – bupropion and varenicline. Quit now.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Chennamchetty,

MD, IDCC, FSM,

Lead Interventional Pulmonologist – Apollo Health City, Hyderabad

Lung cancer has been and remains the most common cause of cancer death globally. The principal risk factor for developing lung cancer remains tobacco smoking. Other common causes include exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution, diesel engine exhaust, welding fumes, and asbestos.

Screening detects lung cancer early when it is more likely to be curable. If lung cancer is caught before it spreads, the likelihood of surviving five years or more improves to 60 %.

A low-dose CT scan is a special kind of X-ray that takes multiple pictures as you lie on a table that slides in and out of the machine. If you’re a current or former smoker over the age of 50, you could meet the high-risk eligibility criteria.

Dr. Sameer Arbat,

MBBS, MD Pulmonology, PDDM (Mumbai),

FCCP (USA), Fellowship in Interventional Pulmonology (Italy),

Interventional Pulmonologist, One Healthcare, Nagpur

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women in the world. Unfortunately, early signs of lung cancer are not always detectable, and most people with lung cancer don’t have symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Lung Cancer Awareness Month is observed in November and is a perfect time to raise awareness.

The most important thing you can do to prevent lung cancer is to not start smoking or quit if you smoke. Avoid second-hand smoke. Exercise often. Just like regular exercise makes your muscles stronger, it also makes your lungs and heart stronger.

Dr. Chinna Babu,

Clinical director & Surgical Oncologist – Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad

A risk factor is anything that increases a person’s chances of getting a disease such as cancer. Different cancers have different risk factors. In young adults, many cancers are linked to lifestyle-related risk factors such as smoking, being overweight, eating an unhealthy diet, not getting enough exercise and drinking too much alcohol.

Cancer occurs as a result of changes in the genes inside our cells. Any toxin which changes the function & morphology of these genes causes the cells to multiply and cause cancer. A healthy lifestyle, like a proper diet rich in antioxidants and fibre, exercise, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and stress will prevent cancers.

