LUCID Implants, an Indian business, presents customized surgical solutions at CES 2023

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: LUCID Implants, an Indian DeepTech business, is displaying its digital surgery solutions and custom-made implants at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest technology expo from 5 Jan., 2023 till 8 Jan., 2023.

“Visitors were ecstatic to hear about the potential of virtual twin human anatomy experience. Surgeons and patients alike may observe, comprehend, and predict surgical procedures and outcomes – even before the patient is treated,” stated Prashanth Ray, Co-founder and Director of LUCID Implants.

Their comprehensive solution incorporates virtual surgical planning for pre-surgery simulation, intraoperative patient-specific tools for surgical precision, and individualised implants for optimal fitment. LUCID Implants is the first Indian firm to use advanced 3D printing technologies to create PEEK-based patient-specific implants. At the ceremony, the business also unveiled its bone-regenerating implants.

LUCID Implants, as a recognised official partner of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI), assisted in addressing facial abnormalities in 600+ mucormycosis patients where traditional remedies were ineffective. TiE Global TGS 100 and the prestigious UK MedTech Innovation Awards have both been bestowed upon the startup.

The company is exhibiting at its accelerator 3DEXPERIENCE Lab booth in Eureka Park (Venetian Expo Hall G – Booth #60200). Suhaspritipal, who leads 3DEXPERIENCE Lab India, stated that the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab fosters entrepreneurial endeavors by combining collective intelligence with a cross-collaborative approach using the Dassault Systèmes (3DS) 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Suhaspritipal, speaking on the 3DS Virtual Twin, stated that the virtual twin experience is a new method of depicting the world. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform can assist in the creation of a virtual twin experience of the human body, providing a space where modelling, simulation, information intelligence, and collaboration can be integrated to enhance and transform human life knowledge.

LUCID Implants (DICUL AM Private Limited), headquartered in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is a leading medical technology company in personalised facial and orthopaedic implants. For more information, kindly visit the website https://blog.lucidimplants.com/

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides collaborative 3D virtual environments for organisations and individuals to imagine sustainable solutions. For further information, kindly visit the website http://www.3ds.com/

Dassault Systèmes is also assisting start-ups, innovators, makers, and researchers through its open innovation accelerator programme, 3DEXPERIENCE Lab. To learn more about 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, kindly visit the website https://3dexperiencelab.3ds.com/en/projects/life/lucid-implants/

