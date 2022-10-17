"Love You Loktantra" is a blockbuster comedy & total entertainment! MUST WATCH

The poster of "Love You Loktantra." |

October 17: Love You Loktantra delivers a great message and keeps you on the edge throughout the movie.

Bollywood Fans have a lot to cheer as after a long time we have an exciting star studded, entertaining movie - "Love You Loktantra". Movie hit the theatres across the country on 14th October.

Film is political Satire narrated in a tongue-in-cheek manner, commenting on current Indian politics with a little touch of north Indian dialect with comedy humour but realistic mad comedy. It's a professional triangle between Female Chief Minister (CM), One Male Lawyer and a Female Lawyer hovering around Government Formation. Two kidnapped Independent MLA's hold key to Government Formation but are kidnapped overnight. Lawyers and Journalists rule the movie with their strategies and plans to form Govt.

Gulab Didi (Isha Koppikar) and Pandey (Manoj Joshi) both want to be CM & win equal number of seats in the state elections. But we have two independent candidates who hold the key to forming government and they go missing.

In the course of the story, son of Gulab Didi - Varun , is arrested by police on charges of kidnapping the two independent candidates. Seeing an opportunity, Pandey hires the best lawyer around advocate Malpani (Ravi Kishan), so that Varun gets arrested by proving guilty in court so that Pandey becomes CM by tarnishing the image of Gulab Didi. Gulab Didi in turn hires a seasoned international lawyer Jerry Khattar( Ameet Kumar) to protect her son Varun. Jerry is assisted by Divya (Sneha Ullal).

What finally happens in court of law? Does Pandey succeed? Is Gulab Didi's son Varun found guilty or is he acquitted? Who becomes the chief minister?

It's one of the best performances by Isha Koppikar. Ravi Kishan enthrals the audiences with his fine acting performance, Ameet Kumar delivers a stunning performance & does a great job in keeping the audiences entertained.

Sanjay Chhel does a great work with story and screenplay and keeps the viewers engaged. The drama keeps you at the edge of your seat; the unpredictable portions add more to drama and entertainment. Climax adds more to the movie performance. Sanjay Chhel’s dialogues are mind blowing with amazing punch lines throughout the movie.

Ali Asgar as journalist Deepak Dalal delivers a stupendous performance. Sudhir Pandey (as the judge), Dayashankar Pandey (as Gulab Didi’s husband), Suhasini Mulay (as Jerry Khattar’s mother) and Raj Premi have given very fine performances.

Krushna Abhishek and Sapna Chaudhary dance steal the show and delight the audiences in two different song-dance numbers with amazing foot tapping item songs.

Abhay Nihalani’s direction is amazing. Music (by Lalit Pandit and Rohan-Rohan) is one of their best works. Lyrics (Sanjay Chhel and Gurunath Pandit) are very impressive. Song picturisation (by Lollypop and Longines Fernandes) are good; however, Krushna Abhishek and Sapna Chaudhary’s dances are very entertaining. Narendra Joshi’s cinematography is good. Jayant Deshmukh’s art direction is nice.

Special Mention of very melodious song by Amruta Fadnavis, she has one of the best voices in the industry, hope she entertains the audiences more with her amazing soulful music and voice.

The movie features an exciting item song by Sapna Cahudhary, the music video views has already crossed a million views on Youtube.

The movie delivers wholesome performance which will make audience burst in splits, the drama, suspense and climax will keep the audience glued to their seats.

Leading film critics and analysts have predicted it to be a Bollywood blockbuster, majority of movie reviews have given it thumbs up as the film has all the ingredients of a wholesome entertainer and will be cherished by Bollywood fans as well as the general audiences.

Verdict: Love You Loktantra has all the factors working in its favour, which makes it a must watch for everyone, in theatres.

A still from "Love You Loktantra"

IMDB Rating : 10/10

Over All Rating : 4.5 / 5

In-depth Analysis :

Direction : 4.8/5

Dialogues : 4.9/5

Screenplay: 4.5/5

Visual appeal: 4.5/5

Music : 5/5

Star Cast: Isha Koppikar, Ravi Kishan (MP), Manoj Joshi, Sneha Ullal, Ali Asgar, Krushna Abhishek, Sapna Chaudhary, Sudhir Pande, Dayashankar Pande, SuhasiniMulay, Raj Premi, Hitesh Sampat, Raj Oza. Janya Khandpur, Chef Harpal Singh, Pradip Bhatt & introducing Ameet Kumar.