London Institute of Banking and Finance enters the Indian market with the aim to collaborate with Corporates, Universities and Colleges to empower and upskill the banking and finance professionals

New Delhi (India), May 19: The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) – a 140-year-old prestigious institution which offers excellent and customised training programs for banking & finance professionals, has launched its India operations for better growth and career progression for aspiring professionals.

Sharing views on the launch of the India operations, Alex Fraser, CEO of LIBF, said, “With the introduction of fintech, easy access to capital and India’s rising entrepreneurial spirit, Banking & Finance industry is undergoing a massive revolution. The sector is witnessing fundamental changes to the fabric of BFSI, which calls for better educational prospects for young professionals.”

“As a global professional institution, LIBF is backed with the right experience, insights and learning to empower the sector and communities in this space”, added Fraser.

As a premier institution for financial education, LIBF India will offer a range of professional and executive qualifications, certificates and customized training solutions – allowing participants to thrive in a dynamic business environment. The programmes will focus on the holistic development of professionals to create the next generation of capable banking and finance professionals in the Indian subcontinent.

All professional qualifications and executive programmes cover diverse subject matters like international banking, fintech, risk management, AI in banking and finance, sustainability in banking and digital transformation. The programme also includes micro modules, and bespoke executive training solutions, which are offered through integrated learning with online classes, webinars, podcasts and self-study options.

Sumit Mehta, Director of Indiaedge education, said, “We are excited to partner with a global institution like LIBF to offer specialized educational programmes in the Banking & Finance space. This association will provide Indian professionals across industries to upskill, add newer dimensions and enjoy professional growth. With the rising demand for new-aged qualified professionals, the Indian Banking & Finance sector is poised for expansion and is estimated to set a new benchmark ahead.”

“Our integrated techno-functional programs will enable the modern-day banking and finance professionals in India to develop new capabilities, to offer better products to consumers, empower reach and contribute towards the overall development and contribute to national growth”, added Mehta.

About London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF)

With its roots in the City of London, LIBF is an internationally-recognized professional body with a 140-year heritage – providing outstanding education to support those working within the banking and finance sector worldwide. LIBF’s focus is on lifelong learning, equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills and qualifications to achieve their career and life goals.

About London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) India – https://libf.in/

LIBF in India is being represented by Indiaedge Education Pvt Ltd., incepted in 2023. With the sole purpose of imparting training to banking and finance professionals, LIBF India will offer a range of professional and executive qualifications, certificates, and customized training solutions.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.