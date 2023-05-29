“Logical data fabric can help solve complex data management challenges”, says Ravi Shankar, Senior Vice President and CMO of Denodo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: At a time when data ecosystems are shifting rapidly to the cloud, logical data fabric can help address the challenges of managing complex, distributed and heterogeneous data landscapes, according to a top official of Denodo, a leading provider of data integration and data virtualization solutions.

A logical data fabric is a logical data layer that integrates all enterprise data siloed across disparate systems and manages the unified data with centralised security and governance, giving real-time access to all data stakeholders. It is an extension of data fabric, a term first coined by Gartner, that enables seamless integration, management, and delivery of data across hybrid and multi-cloud systems, facilitating efficiency, automation, cost optimisation, centralised data security and governance. The term data fabric has gained wide acceptance as an architectural approach to effective data management.

“Because of the shift, there is a growing demand for a cohesive and holistic approach to managing complex data landscapes. This can be achieved with a logical data fabric enabled by the Denodo Platform. Denodo supports different data integration methods but promotes a logical-first approach. This means that where it makes sense, do not move or duplicate data but connect to it logically. By establishing a logical data fabric as a centralised data-access layer, companies can build a strong foundation for delivering data in a consistent manner and re-purposing key data assets. The market is embracing the logical data management strategy, and Denodo is a key proponent of this strategy,” said Ravi Shankar, Senior Vice President and CMO at Denodo.

Mr. Shankar attended the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in India recently and shared his insights on emerging trends and solutions in the data management landscape. He observed that global companies struggling with complex business structures heavily rely on support teams based in India. These organisations face significant challenges in managing data across various locations and jurisdictions, and to future-proof their data infrastructures, they are actively seeking innovative approaches to enterprise data utilisation and management.

He shared how one of the largest banks in India leveraged Denodo’s technology during its cloud transition journey. The bank introduced more effective data management and accelerated data delivery to improve productivity.

“At the core of the Denodo Platform is data virtualization technology, a logical approach to data integration and management that brings data together without having to move or duplicate it. The Denodo Platform serves as a unified data-access layer and enables organisations to manage data security and data governance protocols through a single point of control, across diverse data sources,” he said further.

Acknowledging the immense potential of the Indian market, particularly in financial services, Mr. Shankar said Denodo will continue to help Indian organisations transform their operations and innovate by unifying their data assets and making data available in real-time.

“Denodo offers the best-of-breed enterprise data management and integration platform to help deliver actionable insights to the business, with minimal effort but with robust, end-to-end security. Denodo has already been successfully protecting data in Indian organisations and is committed to continuing to develop strong, innovative capabilities in logical data management,” Mr. Shankar added.

