Life Journey of Akash Agarawal: “Kaisa Ho Hamara Sarpanch” Blog Writer & Founder of Kalamkunj Academy in Jaipur

New Delhi (India), January 03: The trending “Kaisa Ho Hamara Sarpanch” blog writer and the Founder of Kalamkunj Academy in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Akash Agarwal, is built a prominent name for himself. From an aspiring youth dreaming of a career in journalism to launching his Author Blog section on Kalamkunj’s official website, his life journey has been a rollercoaster ride that is beyond inspirational.

“I must have been 10 years old when I started dreaming of a career in journalism. But due to the weak financial condition of my family, I could not take admitted to any mass media institution. At the behest of my acquaintances, I graduated in Computer Science. And, today, I am running “Kalamkunj Academy” in Jaipur, renowned for its upskill computer education courses,” shares Akash, the famous social blog writer and head tutor at Kalamkunj Academy, Jaipur.

After completing his graduation in Computer Science (BCA) from the University Of Rajasthan, Akash Agarwal (son of Dharmesh Agarwal), strenuously worked on publishing his articles in weekly, fortnightly, and daily magazines. His writings on prominent topics such as ‘Road Safety’, ‘Robotics, World Of Changing Era’, ‘Social Media – The Burial Of Culture’, and ‘Target On Career Politics’ gained popularity in mass media. However, his lack of satisfaction from the success motivated him to switch. He then tried his hand at computer teaching and achieved a great response. But with the onset of demonetisation and a political crisis, he incurred huge financial loss.

For the next few years, Akash decided to work as a news writer. He joined hands with leading media organizations such as ‘Jan TV’, ‘Navyug Sandesh’, ‘Dainik Navjyoti’, ‘Jaipur Gulabi Times’, and ‘Janata Ki Awaz’. The proficient writer is associated with many reputed media channels to this very day.

The deteriorating economic condition of his family during the coronavirus pandemic motivated him to try his hand at an online commercial business. But he failed. “I always take inspiration from daily life lessons and do what appeals to my heart. I believe in living in the moment. I am not afraid of mistakes. I have failed time and again. But dealing with the mental stress involved and the financial burden incurred can sometimes be a hassle,” the blog writer opens up in a one-on-one interview with us.

As soon as Akash Agarwal’s parents and elder brother proposed blogging, he showed mutual interest. His main focus right now is once again on writing blogs on the internet. One of his most viral blogs, as mentioned earlier, “Kaisa Ho Hamara Sarpanch” stands as proof of the love and appreciation he has been receiving from readers pan India.

“Looking at the present-day era of digitalization, I aim to reach out to more people with news stories and trending blogs to increase their knowledge and awareness. This was one of the major reasons why I decided to create a section called the ‘Author Blog’ on my website, www.kalamkunj.com”, shares Akash.

Currently, Akash’s major source of income is his computer academy in Jaipur. In the near future, he aims to earn popularity as much as he can by writing exclusive blogs on the digital platform. He is stubborn about achieving his dream and believes he has the determination necessary to fulfil them. Follow @kalamkunjofficial on Instagram to learn more.

